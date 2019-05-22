Lazerbeak Partners With Wellness Minneapolis

× Expand Courtesy of Wellness Minneapolis Lazerbeak Wellness Minneapolis

Compared to the general population, musicians suffer from symptoms of mental illness at disproportionate rates–one survey indicates that 73 percent of independent musicians showed some combination of stress, anxiety, and depression.

All of this is familiar to Lazerbeak, the hip-hop producer, manager, record label CEO and founding member of Doomtree. Lazerbeak’s latest instrumental album, Luther, is the culmination of his path to mindfulness that he learned through three years of meditation and gratitude practices.

But his wellness journey isn’t done yet: Over the next six months, Lazerbeak will be receiving various alternative health services at Wellness Minneapolis and sharing his experiences with acupuncture, Reiki, cupping and the like on social media, with the goal of normalizing care for mental health.

“Working with Lazerbeak to spread the word about natural healing options and self-care practices that calm anxiety, lift depression and address stress’ many negative effects really is a no-brainer,” said Jesse Haas, co-founder of Wellness Minneapolis in a statement.

On June 2, Wellness Minneapolis will host an open house event where Lazerbeak will play tracks off his new album and discuss his struggles with anxiety and the mental pressures of his career. Haas will also be one of Lazerbeak’s first guests on the recently announced Tuesdays With Lazerbeak podcast on June 11, taped live at The Parkway Theater. Visit their website for tickets and details on the podcast taping.