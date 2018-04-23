Lasting Touch: How Massage Therapy Is Changing People’s Lives

× Expand via Shutterstock.com Massage therapist

What you might know about massage therapy is how incredible you feel after receiving a relaxing session. What most people don’t know are the lasting and transformational effects massage can bring. Here are just a few of its many benefits.

GOODBYE HEADACHES

If you are one of the millions of Americans who suffers from chronic migraines or tension headaches, massage can seem like a miracle. Massage therapy offers two ways to address headaches. If you are experiencing stress and anxiety, you’re likely holding physical tension that can trigger headaches. Massage can loosen those tight and contracted muscles and relieve the headaches without a need for over-the-counter pain relievers. Over time, massage can improve posture and structural alignment of the body, which can prevent future headaches. “Massage therapy is an opportunity to solve puzzles for people who can’t find solutions to health challenges like chronic pain,” says Dr. Michele J. Renee, DC, MAc, MT, Northwestern Health Sciences University's massage therapy program director. “What sometimes seems like magic to our clients is actually a science-based approach to healing.”

ROAD TO RELAXATION

With our world moving so quickly, it’s no wonder we need a little help to bring it down a few notches. Experiencing a massage therapy session offers time to practice the art of slowing down, breathing, and simply being present in the moment. This resource builds a regular self-care routine and can lead to an ongoing healthy habit. Like any habit, the more we practice the better we become, and learning to relax is no different. Touch also causes changes to our nervous system with the release of hormones such as oxytocin, which provides a homeostasis (balance) and restorative effect on our whole body, mind, spirit.

SUPER IMMUNITY

Our immune system is the superhero of our body, necessary to fighting off disease and keeping us healthy and strong. It’s especially important while undergoing health or medical challenges or recovery. Touch increases the white blood cell count, which acts like an instant vitamin C boost. The whole body responds with resilience in the midst of healing.

TRAUMA AND PTSD RECOVERY

“Unlike most health treatments out there, massage offers the greatest quantity of time with another person, which is a rarity in our world,” says Dr. Renee. “The resulting presence and quality of the visit with a massage therapist is profound.” Massage offers deep repair to those who have experienced physical, mental, or emotional trauma by providing a safe place while reestablishing boundaries and trust. In addition to treating people who have experienced trauma, massage provides mood stabilization and wellness support for patients suffering from mental illness, cancer, chronic pain, and more.

POST INJURY OR SURGERY

Massage offers anatomically specific work to facilitate movement, repair, and healing. It can help shorten the recovery time for injuries and decrease pain with specific connective tissue work. Whether you’ve spent years with pain from past injuries, experienced a recently fall, or had surgery, there is hope for relief through massage. “After a fall, the elderly respond so well to physical touch,” says Dr. Renee. “They often don’t receive it as much anymore. They find massage to be not only a means of recovery but also a much-needed social connection.”

Massage therapy is not about luxury but a real-life tool to wellbeing that is changing and improving lives.

