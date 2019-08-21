Keto 101: What You Need to Know Before Jumping on the Bandwagon

× Expand via Shutterstock variety of keto diet foods

Can eating fat help you lose fat? For decades, nutritionists answered that question with a response that basically boiled down to: fat chance.

But in recent years, the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet has made many experts rethink that answer. If you pay attention to health trends, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the “keto” diet and probably know someone who can’t stop talking about all the pounds they’ve lost by cutting their carbohydrate intake and upping their fat consumption. Butter, bacon, cheese—does a diet of such formerly forbidden delights really make the pounds fall off?

Hold on, says Noah Emanuel, D.C., a chiropractic sports nutrition fellow at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. Keto can result in weight loss and other benefits for many people, but as with most diets, the devil is in the details. Here are some quick answers to common questions about the popular diet. (Before you decide if it’s right for you, of course, consult your doctor.)

What is ketosis?

Your body runs on three types of fuel—carbohydrates, protein, and fat. The processes of turning each of these three macronutrients into energy varies, but when carbohydrate intake is lowered dramatically for an extended period of time, the body is forced to rely on fat as an energy source. Stored fat cells are broken down into two components—fatty acids and water-soluble molecules called ketone bodies. Your body uses the latter, ketones, to fuel your brain and other metabolic processes.

What is the benefit of entering ketosis?

Ketosis turns the body into a fat-burning machine. The result can be a loss of body fat, but Emanuel, a former bodybuilding competitor who has successfully experimented with keto, says the diet also seems to result in more mental clarity and better sleep. The reason? “Carb consumption causes your blood sugar levels to spike and your body reacts by releasing insulin,” Dr. Emanuel says. “You get more peaks and valleys in your energy levels. With keto, your blood-glucose levels remain more constant. There aren’t big swells.”

How does the keto diet work?

Definitions of keto vary, but Emanuel says a person would have to suppress net carb consumption to less than 25 grams per day for six to eight weeks to force the body into ketosis. What are net carbs? Basically, it’s the total amount of carbs minus dietary fiber, which passes through the body undigested.

If you do some math with a calorie counter, you’ll quickly see that 25 net grams of carbohydrate won’t do much to fill your stomach. It’s equivalent to the carb total found in a cup of grapes or two slices of whole wheat bread. What else can you eat to get through the day? You can fill your plate with protein (a daily intake of roughly 0.7 grams per pound of body weight is good for most people, or more for athletes) or fat (enough to satisfy you, but not more than you need to keep hunger at bay.)

What kind of fat is allowed on keto?

Among those fats typically recommended by nutritionists as “healthy” are saturated fats, monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and “naturally occurring” trans fat. These are considered “healthy” fats and can be found in seeds, nuts, avocados, olives, eggs, fatty fish like salmon, tuna, anchovies, and sardines, and some dairy products.

Less healthy sources of fats include red meat and processed foods, which typically contain saturated fats. Keto adherents—and everyone else, in fact—should also avoid trans fats, often found in margarine, vegetable shortening, fried foods, and baked goods. “That guy eating bacon and cheese will lose weight on keto because he’s probably consuming less sugar,” Dr. Emanuel says, “but in the long run a diet of saturated fat can mess up your digestive tract and impact your cholesterol levels.”

Fortunately, a diet of healthy fats will help keep your body in ketosis but also leave you feeling full and satiated.

Does ketosis have any negative side effects?

Weaning your body from sugar and carbohydrates takes time, and keto dieters often undergo a short period of low energy as the body adjusts to the dietary change. You may also notice a slight change in the smell of your breath—a slightly fruity scent—as your body produces ketones. (One type of ketone is acetone, an ingredient in some nail polish removers!) Increased hydration and breath mints can help treat this potential side effect, which often subsides after a period of time.

Is ketosis sustainable?

“The keto diet is super simple, but compliance is difficult,” Emanuel says. Most processed foods and restaurant menus are carb-based, making it challenging to find keto-friendly items outside your own home. After doing keto for about a year, Emanuel went back to a more traditional diet. “Keto just doesn’t fit our society and how we were raised to consume food,” he says. “It works, but it goes against the norm.”

