Just Wondering: Is it Better to Stretch Before or After My Workout?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
via Shutterstock
pre-workout stretch
I usually just touch my toes or do a few arm circles before my workout and call it good. Should I be stretching before or after my workout? And what types of stretches should I be doing anyway?
“Before is best, but not in the old gym-class way! Before your workout, you'll want to perform corrective stretches on chronically tight muscles like your calves, hamstrings, chest, and back that impede healthy ranges of motion–that means holding a stretch on those muscles for at least 20 seconds at a time. Follow that up with dynamic stretching movements like opposite hand-to-foot touches, twists, and bodyweight squats to get your joints moving as part of your warm-up. Stretching after your workout definitely doesn't hurt, but if you've only got time for one stretching session, then do it up front!"
Elis Bradshaw, certified personal trainer at Los Campeones Gym Blaisdell