Just Wondering: When Should I Actually Worry About Heart Palpitations?

There are a litany of reasons you can get heart palpitations that aren't related to disease, including increased stress. Considering the anxiety-inducing times we currently find ourselves in, it's not a stretch to say these sensations might become more commonplace. When should I actually worry about heart palpitations? And what should I do to help myself when my heart palpitations get serious?
"Most palpitations are benign or safe. They might be from extra heart beats, which everyone has from time to time, or from a heightened awareness of your heart beat, which is common when lying down to go to sleep. If the palpitations go away quickly and don’t make you feel unwell, don’t worry about them. You might try changing your position or drinking a glass of cold water to distract yourself. Palpitations can also be caused by abnormal heart rhythms, some of which can be dangerous.
If your palpitations are accompanied by shortness of breath, lightheadedness, or a general feeling of being unwell, you should talk to your doctor about this. If you fall or faint when you have palpitations, go to the emergency room. Don’t drive yourself, especially if you injured yourself or hit your head." - Michelle Carlson, MD, Staff Cardiologist at Hennepin Healthcare