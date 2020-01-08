Just Wondering: How Healthy is Intermittent Fasting?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock

New year’s resolutions leave us searching for ways to meet our shiny new goals, and sometimes trendy new dietary habits look like the perfect solution. But just how healthy is something like intermittent fasting? And if that’s not the ideal lifestyle, what are some other ways to be happier and healthier in the new year?

“Intermittent fasting has been gaining popularity lately, but the short answer is that more research is needed. Although people may lose weight, many are unable or unwilling [to stick to] this way of dieting over the long-term. Side effects may include decreased concentration on fasting days, and possibly overeating after the fast is done. With fasting, a person may not get the nutrients that their body needs.

Try kicking off the new year with mindful eating. Eat when you are hungry and stop when you are satisfied. Sit at a table without distractions and eat slowly and enjoy and savor the food. Other helpful tips for the new year: hydrate with water and other beverages without added sugar; have vegetables and fruits readily available and eat often; and bundle up and take a winter walk or move your body regularly. These tips are more sustainable over time.”

—Amy Sauter, MS, RD, LD, Dietician at Park Nicollet