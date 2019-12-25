Just Wondering: Is Walking A Legitimate Workout?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Walking in the Skyway

I make a point to shimmy out of my desk throughout the day to get my step goal in, and usually meet it in the wintertime–thanks to our iconic skyway system. At what point is walking considered a legit form of fitness? Can it even help you lose weight?

“This is a question we [fitness professionals] get asked a lot! The short answer is ‘probably’ but the long answer includes several other considerations.

When you first start walking, lots of amazing things are happening quite quickly in your body. Neuromuscular adaptation–or one’s ability to efficiently recruit muscles being used–begins day one, but takes a few weeks or so to fully adapt. Capillary networks (the smallest blood vessels where exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide at the cellular level occur) expand in the muscles being worked. Even more things happen in the blood as you teach your body to go longer, thus changing from primarily burning blood sugar and/or stored sugar (aka, glucose) to burning fat for energy. Your digestive system likes you better. Cholesterol levels can begin to decrease. Loads of physiological positive happenings begin to take place. Mental health benefits, such as a feeling of wellbeing and stress relief, usually take place.

Instead of focusing on a basic number such as weight loss, consider the cascade of health benefits. Understand that muscle weighs considerably more than fat by volume (often weight loss ‘plateaus’ are a result of muscle gain). I strongly suggest looking at body composition (ratio of fat to lean body mass) versus weight.

Before starting a walking routine, be sure you’ve had a recent physical. Go to a reputable running store to get properly fitted for shoes (this is huge–so many options, but a true pro will get you set up correctly) and dedicate those shoes for walking. Look up parks in your area. [Beyond the skyway system], identify routes from home and work that are walk-friendly and of varying lengths so that a short, medium, or longer walk is feasible (lots of short walks can really add up). Consider adding walking sticks. Graduate to hilly terrain for at least one weekly walk. Try moonlit walks. Get yourself familiar with proper winter attire. Get spikes that you can strap onto your shoes for winter. Walk by yourself sometimes and join friends other times (clear your head by yourself and enjoy company with friends). Get a reflective vest and a flashlight for dark winter evenings or mornings. Lastly, if you are of a certain ‘age’, pick routes that have bathroom stops.

In my position, I'm lucky to get the latest and greatest text books and research articles on health and fitness. A current common theme is to go back to natural movement–which includes walking. Cross Fit™ and other high intensity training systems incorporate walking for recovery and ‘rucking’ (walking with weighted back packs). Walking should be adopted by hard bodies and all bodies. Individuals can make walking easy to very difficult. It is absolutely a legitimate form of exercise, and it may help you lose weight. But most importantly, walking can make you healthier in more ways than one.”