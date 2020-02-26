Just Wondering: Can You Run Your Dog Too Hard?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
via Shutterstock
woman runs with dog in snow
Taking my dog on a run with me is an easy way to keep both of us moving and in shape, and with warm weather around the corner–we both need it. How do I know if I'm running my dog too hard, too long, or too much?
"Running with your dog can be a great way to get you both some exercise. But there are a few things to keep in mind when considering taking your dog out for a run. First, don't start running with your dog before they are skeletally mature, which is generally no sooner than a year of age. This can take even longer in large breed dogs and stressful, repetitive force on developing joints can be harmful. Second, don't overdo it. Dogs are so enthusiastic that they will often keep going if you ask them to. If you've kept up on the treadmill all winter, it isn't fair to bring your dog out for a long run on the first nice spring day. Like us, they need conditioning to prevent injury. Other injuries can include damage to paw pads on hot asphalt. Most importantly, leave your dog at home if it is hot or humid. Dogs cool through evaporation which is not very efficient in those conditions. If your dog is dragging behind you, it's probably too much and you missed earlier cues that they need a break or aren't ready to go that far or for that long." –Kristi Flynn, DVM, Primary Care at Veterinary Medical Center