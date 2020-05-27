Just Wondering: Do I Need to Wear Sunscreen If I’m Staying Inside?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Just Wondering: Sunscreen Indoors Summer days means lathering up with SPF. Is sunscreen part of your daily routine?

Though I plan on staying in all day, I still somehow end up under the harsh rays more often than I expect, and as the summer sun heats up, the UV index also skyrockets. Especially with WFH days at the dining room table, it’s easy to find myself out on a midafternoon stroll or running a quick errand and I sometimes (sometimes!) forget to apply SPF. Do I really need to ‘screen up if I’m just plopping down in my home office all day? What about if I’m outside for five or ten minutes?

“Your skin can develop skin damage from sitting in the window in the house or while driving. As a dermatologist who diagnoses and treats skin cancer, I definitely treat many more lesions on the left side of the face (our driving side) than the right, which is consistent with the scientific literature. Clear window glass blocks much of the UV-B rays, but very little of the UV-A rays. We [also] see photodamage changes from indoor light exposure. Cumulative, chronic doses of indoor lighting may be of clinical significance. We often think we aren’t going to be outside, but then we go out mid-day to run an errand or go for a walk—by already having the sunblock on you’re all set to go. The broad spectrums sunblocks help protect from UV light that can come from indoor bulbs as well as from sunlight through windows. It is a great idea to get into the habit of applying a moisturizing sunblock first thing in the morning after you wash your face. By applying every day, it becomes a habit, so you’ll be less likely to forget about using sunblock on the days that you do spend more time outside.” Rehana Ahmed, MD, PHD, Board Certified Dermatologist, Lakes Dermatology

For optimal protective + skin-loving factors, Dr. Ahmed recommends formulas with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which are physical sunblocks that shield skin better. She recommends Coola Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 30, Eucerin Daily Protection with SPF 30, La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra Fluid Sunscreen, and California Baby SPF 30+ Sunscreen Lotion.