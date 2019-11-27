Just Wondering: Will Vitamin C Help Me Survive the Holidays?

Between the influx of humans in small spaces (aka, holiday dinners), the winter-like weather, and the cacophony of hacking coughs at the office, I'm tempted to swaddle myself in bubble wrap before I dare set foot out of the house. When the inevitable happens, and I start to feel something come on, my M.O. is to reach for Vitamin C. But how effective is it really in staving off the cold and/or flu?

"Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin, has been well studied for its role in supporting our immune system. It does this by activating or boosting our white blood cells, particularly neutrophils, lymphocytes, and phagocytes. These immune cells are working for us to combat both bacterial and viral infections. They also accumulate high concentrations of Vitamin C when available, which can protect these cell types from oxidative damage.

What’s important to understand about Vitamin C in relation to cold and flu season is that when the body is under any type of stress, Vitamin C levels can quickly be depleted. This means that if our immune system is challenged, or we are already dealing with a high stress environment or chronic illness, our need for Vitamin C increases! I recommend eating a diet rich in Vitamin C all year round, but this time of the year be more intentional with your food intake of Vitamin C. Food forms such as peppers, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, citrus, kiwi, papaya, parsley, and strawberries are fantastic staples to incorporate on a daily basis. If you have been under some stress for an extended period of time or are presently dealing with higher stress levels, consider adding a supplement form. When studied, Vitamin C supplementation reduced the length of illness in children by almost two days and in adults, about one day.

When supplementing, I often recommend using a buffered C form, which is Vitamin C paired with minerals to reduce likelihood of gastric upset. I also recommend Vitamin C products paired with flavonoids, mimicking food forms of Vitamin C."

– Jennifer Barnes, Licensed Nutritionist at the George Wellbeing Center