Just Wondering: Should I Skip My Workout if I Have a Cold?

Just Wondering series
Girl sick with cold at gym
Try as I might to stay healthy, a cold inevitably finds its way to me. The sniffles, aches, and fuzziness aren’t exactly debilitating, but they’re certainly not convenient. Honestly, it can feel like such a setback to miss out on too many workouts, and sometimes I just power through. After all, it’s frustrating getting back to the gym after being sick, only to have one weight session completely wipe me out. But it made me wonder if that was the right call. If I’m feeling something coming on, is it okay to exercise? At what point do I need to sit out a workout altogether?
"There is no need to skip exercise altogether with a cold; some activity might actually help you feel better! But there are a few factors to consider. The first step in deciding whether you can exercise with a cold is making sure it is just a cold. If you are generally healthy with no significant asthma or other respiratory problems or heart disease, and it feels like a typical cold coming on, then exercise is OK. Recognizing a 'typical cold' isn’t always simple: a common rule of thumb is if the symptoms are above the neck and involve sneezing, stuffiness, or sinus pressure. Good reasons to sit out a workout altogether include fevers, all over muscle aches, or severe fatigue. If you are in the midst of training for an athletic event, I recommend taking a step back in intensity. This could mean avoiding a particularly intense workout and getting in an easy jog instead, picking up where you left off when you feel better. Remember, if things aren’t getting better as quickly as you would expect with a typical cold, make an appointment to see a doctor.”
Grant Morrison, MD, MBA, CAQ, M Health Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care