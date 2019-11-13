Just Wondering: Should I Skip My Workout if I Have a Cold?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Girl sick with cold at gym

Try as I might to stay healthy, a cold inevitably finds its way to me. The sniffles, aches, and fuzziness aren’t exactly debilitating, but they’re certainly not convenient. Honestly, it can feel like such a setback to miss out on too many workouts, and sometimes I just power through. After all, it’s frustrating getting back to the gym after being sick, only to have one weight session completely wipe me out. But it made me wonder if that was the right call. If I’m feeling something coming on, is it okay to exercise? At what point do I need to sit out a workout altogether?