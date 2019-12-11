Just Wondering: How Do I Distinguish Between Winter Blues and SAD?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

With the dwindling daylight and bitter winds blowing, I’m feeling more lethargic, gloomy, and unmotivated than ever. I know I’m in good company with so many other Minnesotans, but how do I know if I just have a case of the winter blues or if it’s something more serious?

“[For starters], the winter blues are milder and less disabling. Symptoms may include sad moods, low energy, reduced motivation, and sleeping more. One would not need to see a therapist or psychiatrist, Vitamin D, a mood lamp, exercise, mindfulness, and spending time with others may help.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, however, is a condition you don't bounce back from as easily. Not only is it more severe, there are more symptoms. If you look at the latest Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), Seasonal Affective Disorder is actually a form of recurrent Major Depressive Disorder. You may also experience a lack of interest or pleasure, excessive guilt, helplessness, hopelessness, and even thoughts of dying.

Spending time with others and exercising, while important, are not nearly enough. Taking Vitamin D and a mood lamp become more important. One may require therapy or medication treatment. As difficult as this sounds, it is treatable.

No matter which condition you’re facing, if you are struggling, ask for help early on! There are many different kinds of resources out there. If it feels concerning enough, you can start with seeing a primary care provider.”