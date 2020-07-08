Just Wondering: Is My Mask Making Me Break Out?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
via Shutterstock
Face Mask in Mirror
Acne can be caused by a handful of factors and is usually treatable with a simple drugstore run. But, with the face masks of late (fabric, not mud), our skin is experiencing a new set of acne triggers—and masking isn't going away anytime soon, so waiting it out isn't an option. Recently I’ve been getting persistent batches of zits around my mouth and on my chin and nose and I’m convinced that it’s from masking up when I venture out. Is my face mask actually making me break out? And how can I stop the breakouts without quitting the mask?
“Having to wear a facial mask every day has caused many new skin problems. Acne is the most common problem caused by masks and is now referred to as ‘maskne.’ Increased breakouts are due to several factors, including mechanical trauma from the mask rubbing on the skin, increased bacteria on the skin from rebreathing air trapped in the mask, and hormonal factors from increase stress associated with the pandemic.
To help combat maskne, there are several simple things you can do. Cleanse with a mild antibacterial cleanser such as CLn Acne Cleanser, which contains hypochlorous acid, or Cetaphil foaming cleanser with zinc. Use a retinol cream at night if it’s not too irritating or a glycolic acid lotion to help exfoliate. Antioxidant serums (such as SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic) can reduce redness and inflammation. Moisturize with a non-comedogenic (non-pore-clogging) moisturizer, which has been proven to help treat acne, or a polyhydroxy lotion to improve skin barrier function and make skin less sensitive.
Switching to a thinner, more breathable mask may lessen acne, but is not recommended as thinner masks are not as effective at filtering out the germs. Finally, don't wear makeup under your mask.” —M. Elizabeth Briden, MD, Medical Director, Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Institute