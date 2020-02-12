Just Wondering: Am I Showering Too Often?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
The balm for these very cold and very dry winter days comes in the form of very hot and very long showers at night. I’m notorious amongst my friends and family for this habit, and some have argued that it's horrible for my skin. But I want to know: does duration and temp really matter all that much? And how often should we shower anyway?
“Showering or bathing daily helps prime the skin for moisturization since the skin is most amenable to taking in moisture if it is damp or wet. The length of the shower makes no difference in its impact on moisturization, but it can cause unwanted water entry into cells which results in the sponginess of the skin–especially the fingers. Hot or scalding temperatures can cause superficial damage to cells and dehydration–similar to a mild sunburn–and should be avoided to help prevent excessively dry skin and inflamed skin called eczema.”
–Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD, MBA at Twin Cities Dermatology