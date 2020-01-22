Just Wondering: Does Chronic Stress Cause Weight Gain?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
via Shutterstock
Woman stress eating + working
Taxes are on the horizon, the calendar is progressively becoming fuller, and I can just feel my blood pressure elevate. I've heard that stress produces cortisol, but is cortisol also responsible for weight gain? What can I do to keep my levels in check?
“Cortisol doesn’t directly cause weight gain, and in fact, plays a vital role in fat loss. However, when cortisol levels stay elevated chronically, it actually has the opposite effect and starts to hinder fat loss progress. Chronic, high levels of cortisol can reduce your body’s ability to convert thyroid hormones which, in turn, lowers your metabolic rates, making it harder to lose fat. Some of the things that raise cortisol levels and keep them elevated: stress, excessive caloric deficits, depleting your body’s carbohydrates, and prolonged workouts or over-training.
To prevent raised cortisol levels from negatively impacting weight loss, it is recommended to always allow rest and recovery in between workouts and keep sessions between 45 to 90 minutes in length. If you have a hard workout scheduled, make sure your body has the necessary fuel! And perhaps most importantly, prioritize anything that keeps your stress levels down including sleep, relaxation, and mobilization.”
–Aldon Tibbs, Senior Trainer at Bodies by Burgoon