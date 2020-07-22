Just Wondering: Am I Allergic to My Air Conditioning?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
via Shutterstock
girl blowing nose by air conditioner
With this heat wave, we've been blasting the AC like nobody's business. Am I the only one starting to notice the occasional runny nose/sneezing fit/congestion—like my allergies? Summer is supposed to be my respite from sniffles. Is my air conditioning giving me allergies? And what can I do to prevent it?
“Air conditioners work by taking outside air, often full of pollen, and then cooling it. Therefore, it is best to remove any weeds or tall grasses near the A/C intake. Also, it is important to change the filters near the vents. It is unlikely one would be allergic to something in the A/C apart from pollens or possibly mold. If it is a window unit, you may consider taking it apart to make sure there is no mold in the unit or around it.
In Minnesota, trees generally pollinate in the spring, grass in the summer, and weeds in the fall. A few tricks to decrease pollen exposure [during these times] include wearing a hat and sunglasses outside, showering in the evening, and keeping your windows closed.”
—Douglas MacMahon, MD, Allergy and Asthma Center of Minnesota