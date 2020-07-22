Just Wondering: Am I Allergic to My Air Conditioning?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock girl blowing nose by air conditioner

With this heat wave, we've been blasting the AC like nobody's business. Am I the only one starting to notice the occasional runny nose/sneezing fit/congestion—like my allergies? Summer is supposed to be my respite from sniffles. Is my air conditioning giving me allergies? And what can I do to prevent it?