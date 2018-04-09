Jewelry with a Job: This Year's Must-Have Acupressure Accessories

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Acupressure jewelry

Acupressure is a part of traditional Chinese medicine practice that uses direct pressure on the acupuncture points and meridians. This action unblocks energy (Chi), permitting it to travel freely throughout the body, to heal and alleviate symptoms like nausea and pain.

“Even before acupuncture, people were using their hands—that was the first tool of healing, and then acupuncture developed later,” says Mary Elizabeth Wakefield, L.Ac., M.S., M.M., and adjunct professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. While acupuncture uses needles, acupressure uses pressure on the skin in targeted locations, depending on the nature of the condition or constitutional imbalance.

To keep up with today’s on-the-go culture, rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets are designed with ancient acupressure techniques in mind. They’re useful for everyday wear, between acupressure or acupuncture appointments.

Wakefield has spent years practicing therapies related to the body’s meridians. Here she shares her tips for achieving total body wellness with acupressure jewelry.

Solar Bracelet

Magnetic balls on each end of the bracelet can be situated on the underside of the wrist where pressure points are located to alleviate nausea from motion sickness. “Turn your hand palm side up and press the spot [located] two thumb widths up from the middle of the wrist crease,” says Wakefield. “This is the P6 pressure point—it also helps calm fear and the digestive system.” Traveling anywhere soon? Big presentation at work? Keep a bracelet in your bag to alleviate these symptoms as they come up. $7.25 in gold or silver.

Finger Ring

Wear it on any finger or roll it across your palm. Each finger alleviates different issues: thumb (shortness of breath or asthma), index finger (bowel or intestine problems), middle finger (motion sickness and nausea), ring finger (anxiety), and the pinky finger (heart and small intestine). Pack of five, $7.99 in gold or silver.

PSI Bracelet

Another way to stave off motion sickness, the PSI (pronounced “sigh”) bracelet targets the pressure points on the wrists to alleviate morning sickness and motion sickness, as well as nausea resulting from chemotherapy or anesthesia. It can also calm hiccups. Use the acupressure point P6. $14.95

Accu-Band Gold-plated Magnets (800 gauss ferrite)

These magnets are placed on the ear and other parts of the body, and secured with adhesive plasters at various points to alleviate anxiety, headaches, back pain, vision, and depression. The bionorth (-) side features a tiny protrusion at the center of the magnet to treat pain and provide additional stimulation to the point. Pack of 12, $7.40.

Hematite Bracelet

This KSR magnetic bracelet grounds the body, supports people with blood deficiencies, and protects the body from toxic energy, such as from microwaves, cell phones, and computers. Wear it on your wrist or ankle for the benefits, says Wakefield. $24.99

Wearable Wellness Gems

Minga Amethyst Necklace

Like metals and magnets, gemstones have healing properties. Amethyst is effective for treating physical and emotional patterns, including calming anxiety and the nervous system. Press the gemstone gently onto the throat where the necklace falls for the benefits. $12

