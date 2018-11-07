Jessie Diggins Helps Change the Conversation About Eating Disorders

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Emily Program Jessie Diggins holding up her Olympic gold medal

If you’ve seen Jessie Diggins’ historical finish during the team sprint event of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang—the one that gave the U.S. its first ever medal in women’s cross country skiing—then you’ve seen power.

Physical power, of course. (Seriously, did you see Sweden’s three-ski lead? And then did you blink?) But perhaps more impressive, power of mind. When she was finally able to catch her breath, Diggins told USA Today, "On Kikkan [Randall]’s last lap I saw there were three of them and I was like 'a medal is not enough anymore, I want to win this.’”

It’s that very strength of spirit, that inner fighter, that makes Diggins the perfect new partner for Minnesota’s leader in eating disorder recovery, The Emily Program. That, and the fact that she herself is one of the center’s success stories.

In the months following her turn on the podium, and after an appearance in ESPN the Magazine’s “Body Issue,” Diggins opened up to the world about the tumultuous teenage years when she first understood she had been struggling with an eating disorder. “I ate, felt ashamed and threw up,” Diggins said in a statement. “I could no longer deny I had a problem. Having bulimia forced me to look at what I was doing. But I wasn’t ready to tell anyone. I was the perfect child. I couldn’t admit I had a problem. So, I got very good at hiding it. It started to consume my life.”

Until she found her way to one of the best recovery centers in the country, right here in her home state. “That was a huge breakthrough,” the Afton native continues. “When you go to The Emily Program, you never feel shame like you did something wrong. You feel brave for coming. You feel empowered because you made the decision to save your own life.”

Thousands have made that same choice since Diggins did, and thousands more will in the future—now, with the gold medalist in their corner. Chief Strategy Officer for The Emily Program Jillian Lampert says they’ve always shared the same message, that those currently suffering in silence can and should find a safe home at the recovery center. But a partnership with Diggins and her large platform means it’ll be heard louder than ever. “Her voice is so well heard around the world,” Lampert says. “We’re really hoping to reach beyond the walls of The Emily Program.”

Lampert and her team have already made efforts in that regard by rallying on the Hill for healthcare legislation and policy (in 2016, they helped pass the 21st Century Cures Act) and by getting out in the community and sharing their own recovery experiences. All are tremendous steps in the right direction, but to really make a difference for those struggling with eating disorders, Lampert says we have to change the conversation.

That’s where Diggins comes in. “We want people to feel more comfortable talking about eating disorders,” Lampert says. “As important, we want them to know that while it may feel overwhelming, they can recover. Jessie’s voice is in line with the change we want to see in our world.”

