It’s Cool to Work Out in the Cold

While we spend the winter months begrudgingly barreling forward on machines that imitate the outdoors, there are people in your neighborhood who lace up their shoes, grab for their hats, and dutifully venture out for a run, snow or shine. Are these (seemingly) weather-proof humans actually unicorns? Do they know something we don’t? Is it OK to be hoofing it on the slippery, slick grounds, anyway? Yes, yes, and … well, yes, somewhat, says Matt Thronson, faculty clinician at Northwestern Health Sciences University. Here, he lays out the pros and cons to trading the treadmill for real terrain, and your action plan for when you grow tired of running in place.

THE PROS

Outdoor exercise is linked to higher Vitamin D levels, good for our creaky, wintertime bones. “We’re so deficient in the Midwest; people in California get their D-dose every day, whereas we need to take a daily supplement,” says Thronson. “Exercising outside will promote that intake, even if the days are shorter.” Thirty minutes a day is all we need to get in a sufficient amount. If being outside isn’t in the cards for you (hello, 5pm sundown!), the RDA for Vitamin D is 400 international units (IU) for children up to 12 months, 600 IU for ages 1 to 70 years, and 800 IU for people over 70 years, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The fresh air may have a bite, but it can still boost your mood and motivation. “You feel better and have more energy, there’s a science behind it,” says Thronson. “It’s especially good when you do it with a partner. Make an outdoors run an event or a challenge, so you can push each other to stay accountable.” He’s right, nature is fuel for the soul—research shows that those who exercise outside are more eager to return for a future workout versus those who stay in the gym, even in the cold.

Hello, the scenery is unmatched out here. “It’s way better than the alternative of staring at a blank wall or television,” he says. “Minnesota is especially beautiful this time of year, in all of its wintertime glory.” Heck, maybe it’ll even adjust your ‘tude about the season that drags. There is, after all, something magical about how the snow can transform our surroundings into a glittering wonderland.

THE CONS

Frigid temps aren’t just uncomfortable, they can be downright dangerous. “Environmental factors like frostbite and hypothermia are a real thing in Minnesota,” says Thronson. “You should always check the weather before you set out.” If the air temp is above 5 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk of frostbite is less than 5 percent. But if there’s a windchill and, say, it’s -15, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes. In other words, time to choose the ol’ tready.

Running on the wintery elements is tricky. And can set you up for a potential sprain or break. “Fresh powder may look inviting, but it could also be masking a thick layer of ice underneath it,” he says. “On the other hand, if the snow has melted into a bunch of puddles, that water is getting on your clothes which increases your susceptibility for frostbite or hypothermia.” When possible, run on cleared sidewalks and walking paths, and take it nice and slow.

Dehydration is a legit threat, even in the cold. It’s not so much a con as it is something to be conscientious of. No matter if the thermostat registers 90 degrees or 0, we breathe in air all the same—through our mouths and noses. “Our windpipe warms up the air and humidifies it to 100% humidity,” says Thronson. “In the winter, the air has very little humidity so as you breathe in the air, your nose, mouth, and trachea have to donate their water supply to the air to allow it to humidify, causing the trachea to become easily dehydrated and irritated.” Take in deep, rhythmical breaths so you can filtrate the air more efficiently. Short little gasps are what make the trachea work harder.

Despite what conflicting studies suggest, working out in the cold won’t result in a great number of calories burned. “If the runner is dressed appropriately, they shouldn’t experience anything that causes more energy or caloric expenditure,” he explains. “The only reason they would be is if they have exercise-induced asthma, a heart condition or they start shivering.” Shivering is a survival instinct and the act itself, he says, causes muscles to contract quickly, resulting in more burned calories. “But for a normal person going out with a routine exercise, that’s not the goal,” he adds.

YOUR ACTION PLAN

✅ Find your footwear. “Look for a thicker shoe made out of GORE-TEX, with built-in lugs [indentations on the sole],” Thronson says. They should be waterproof for when you unexpectedly slosh through a puddle. Another thing to look out for: the warmth of the shoe itself. If it’s not providing enough isolation for the foot and you get your shoes wet, you’re putting yourself at risk for frostbite.

✅ Always get in a warm-up. “Do your warm-ups inside to, you know, warm your body up (!) and get your heart rate going so that the outdoors won’t be such a shock to the system in those first few steps,” he says.

✅ Dress appropriately. At the top of that list: wearing a hat. About 50% of our body heat is lost through our head when exercising in cold weather. “Gloves are also important, so I recommend wearing two different kinds—a thin kind so you can easily access your keys or phone in your pocket, and of course, a bigger glove to wear over them,” he says. Consider wearing a scarf over your mouth as it’ll help heat up the air going into your lungs quicker, reducing the chance of exercise-induced asthma.

✅ Drink plenty of fluids two hours before you head out. If you tend to experience a burning sensation in the chest during your cold-weather runs, this will help to ease that. Plus, you don’t want to bring a water bottle with if you don’t have to—there’s a chance it could freeze and/or touch your skin. Slug some H2O before and afterwards, says Thronson. “I try to finish a one-liter bottle of water before I go out for a run.”

✅ Be seen. “Visibility is important, since it’s only light outside for a short portion of the day,” he says. “Get clothes and/or shoes that have reflective strips built into them.”

