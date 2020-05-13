In Thirst We Trust: 5 Water Basics You May Not Know (But Should)

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Water is so essential to our survival that we can live for only a few days without it. That’s because 60 percent of adult bodies—including our cells, brains, and hearts—are made of water. Behind the scenes, our bodies are regularly working to maintain proper levels of water to maximize all of our physiological functions and overall health.

This delicate balance, called hydration, is a dynamic state. We’re constantly losing water from perspiration, metabolism, urination, digestion, and more. Water also gets cast in starring roles like acting as a shock absorber for the brain and spinal cord, lubricating joints, keeping skin supple, and helping deliver oxygen throughout the body.

That’s why it's key to replenish what we’re using or risk dehydration, says Amy Mueller Anderson, a massage therapist and structural integrationist at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington.

“Water is considered the most essential nutrient. It’s what we need for every important operation in our body. All of those functions are important long-term, or our body can break down,” Anderson says. Staying on top of hydration is especially critical, she adds, because humans don’t have a way to store excess water like camels do.

Fortunately, we have a few biological processes working in our favor. Our thirst mechanism, controlled by the hypothalamus, does a pretty solid job of telling us when we need to drink more fluids. Problem is, as we age, that mechanism stops working as effectively. In addition, many older people take medications that are dehydrating.

"Many people believe they fall short on water consumption because they aren’t drinking the recommended eight glasses a day. But that number was chosen arbitrarily by nutrition boards in the 1940s and isn’t grounded in science." —Amy Mueller Anderson, Northwestern Health Sciences University

However, our body does a stellar job of telling us when we’re dehydrated, emitting signals like dry skin, brittle nails, constipation, headaches, and tiredness. Then, when we’re not drinking enough fluids, it also steps up to help.

“Our body is really good at balancing the amount of water it needs and strives to remain in stasis,” Anderson says. “The body decides, ‘Do I need to take out more water from what I’m taking in?’ If hydration is lost, our kidneys extract more water from food—it’s why our urine looks darker then. If you’re drinking more water, your urine will look more clear.”

"Many people believe they fall short on water consumption because they aren’t drinking the recommended eight glasses a day. But that number was chosen arbitrarily by nutrition boards in the 1940s and isn’t grounded in science," Anderson says. The amount of water you need to drink is truly individual, based on your age, gender, metabolism, amount of activity, and environmental conditions like temperature and humidity.

Instead, it’s better to just drink when you’re thirsty. Consider some of Anderson’s strategies for maintaining your hydration:

Start with water. If plain doesn’t do it for you, try adding lemon, lime, cucumber, or herbs like basil or mint. Fizzy water—preferably without added sugar—also can make hydrating more enticing.

Other drinks count, such as coffee, tea, juice, lemonade, even an occasional pop. All will help keep you hydrated. Note that alcohol isn’t on the list—sorry!

You can maintain hydration through food, too, including fruits and vegetables, soups and stews, and dairy products like pudding and yogurt.

An occasional sports drink after a workout is okay, but don’t go overboard. They are loaded with sugar, salt, and carbohydrates. Instead, try coconut water, or water with added lemon and honey.

Drink a glass of water when you wake up and one with each meal.

Encourage yourself to drink more with a reusable water bottle that you can bring along when you’re on the move.

Turn drinking liquids into a habit by setting periodic timers. Stretch, drink some water, and go to the bathroom. Then you’ll be ready to get back to whatever you were doing.

The bottom line is “trusting your body and the signals it’s sending you,” Anderson says. “Listening to your body is core to taking in enough water.” Staying fueled with plenty of liquids will only make you feel good, more alert, and ready to take on your day.

