In Defense of Productivity: We Were Usually Just Busy Before All This

In an interesting turn of events, we’re spending more time at home than ever before and yet (and yet!) we find ourselves feeling robbed of time. Every minute of our special 24 hours feels like it’s spoken for, thanks to e-learning sessions with the kids, incessant Zoom demands, scouring our local grocery’s online inventory, catching up on headlines, consistently FaceTiming the fam … you know the rest. Between our new normal and the uncertainties that linger outside our doors, it’s easy to go to bed feeling defeated or drained. But why—and for what? Shouldn’t simply existing (while keeping the kids fed and a roof over our family’s heads) in this unfamiliar world qualify as enough by today’s standards?

For some of us, the sheer lack of doing things outside of our at-home routines feels wrong in ways we can’t fully articulate. Jan Lehman, an executive coach, speaker, and founder of Twin Cities-based CTC Productivity, swoops in with a couple of truth bombs like how, for one, we never fully understood what being productive actually meant before all of … [aimlessly waves around] this, anyway.

“People often have the wrong perception of what it’s like to be truly productive,” she says. “Instead, they’re just busy. True productivity is using time wisely. It’s not multitasking or doing a million things in a day. To be productive, you always need to assess what is the right task given the current environment: Am I truly focused to take on a task and be able to accomplish it in one sitting? We see people pick up and put something down multiple times because they’re distracted.” Again, busy with being busy, and not being productive.

In a way, she says, we’ve become addicted to this rush of always going, going, going. And now with our current reality of always, well, staying in or staying put, we’re flooded with feelings of guilt or shame. “I have seen this with clients even before our world changed,” she continues. “I once had a client that kept trying to do deeper thinking work during the time of day when, quite honestly, [her mind wasn’t at her best]. When we helped her see that this was normal and gave her permission to not be ‘totally on’ all the time, we could see the stress leave her face. It eliminated her feelings of guilt and allowed her to structure her day to be more realistic and to schedule the right tasks during the right times of the day.”

Though you may consider your days largely uneventful, have you noticed that they’ve been going by supersonic fast in quarantine? It’s because we’re still doing most of the things we did before, but we’re missing the tangibles—like, trading trips to the store for online shopping, in-person fitness classes for virtual workouts. In fact, we’re probably even squeezing in more things than ever before (hello, daily homecooked meals!), but the lack of activity—getting ready, loading the kids into the car, driving to a destination—while achieving the same end goal somehow feels less-than.

The Unlearning Curve

Jan Lehman // Founder of CTC Productivity

“Be realistic about what you can do right now,” she notes. “If your mind is spinning because of concerns for your job or a sick family member, then realize you don’t have the capability to focus, so pick appropriate tasks.” Complete a simple task that makes you feel like you’re doing something, and do it well. Don’t fool yourself by taking on tasks that require more complex thinking and a quiet-focused environment, Lehman says. Taking a simpler approach to our task list is something that should really be implemented across the board right now.

“The bar needs to change. Leaders need to redefine what is expected to give employees a bit of relief, so we can all be realistic about what’s possible,” she says. “If your environment (i.e., with kids at home) or mindset (i.e., worried about a loved one) doesn’t allow you to be focused and productive, realize there are lots of other ways to be productive.” Smaller, simpler tasks that don’t command deeper thought but help drive productivity could be a good fit, she adds. Consider purging old papers, cleaning out a cupboard, or reorganizing the pantry. These types of projects can actually set you up for future productive work.

“Having your home to-do list shortened will eliminate some of the regrets you feel when you’re at work,” she says. “Having an organized home drives efficiencies every day going forward. So spend time organizing your home and setting up systems that allow you to be productive in the future.” And don’t forget to engage your children in this process, too.

The state of today is forcing all of us to slow down, which can be hard for the task-oriented among us—especially since our self-worth is driven so much by what we achieve. Lehman says that’s why so many people have issues retiring: their business is literally their identity. But, she adds, at least try to enjoy this slower pace knowing that your body and mind will have time to recharge itself. “Then when things get back to a faster pace, you’re even better prepared to hit it out of the ballpark.”

So, with the resetting of our goals and all this acquired recharge time, what does Lehman think productivity will look like in a post-quarantine world?

“Many of us may look at this time and be reminded that life is short and tomorrow isn’t always certain,” she says. “In times like this, people often strive for more balance in our lives. I wouldn’t say productivity should take on a new meaning—in fact, productivity should be a more important strategy as we come to realize life’s too short and we don’t have enough time in the day.

“Again, to be productive is to use your time wisely, not just be busy for the sake of being busy. If you don’t have time to focus or get things done, learn to accept this. Pick the right types of tasks so you have the satisfaction of doing a good job right now.”