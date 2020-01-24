How Worried Should We Be About Coronavirus?

× Expand Shutterstock Nurse holding blood test

The latest virus creating an epidemic, a more dangerous strain of the coronavirus, has killed 17 people in China, according to NPR. With 548 confirmed cases of the virus in China, and the virus spreading globally, including one case in the United States, there is rising concern. And some of us in the metro might be a little on edge thinking about our high traffic airport and plethora of hospitals, places where these viruses pop up.

Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota professor, author of Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs, and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, has been studying infectious disease epidemiology for decades. The internationally-renowned expert in our own backyard answered a few questions we had about the epidemic. For now, it seems like we can sleep at night.

How is this outbreak of the coronavirus different from other outbreaks of contagions or viruses that we’ve seen splash the headlines in the past? Or is it similar?

Well, first of all, the coronavirus is one that can be transferred quite readily by the respiratory tract–just breathing. So, it has the potential to spread quickly around the world. It also is one that a sizable portion of the population typically has severe illness and death–as many as 10-20 percent of people will die with this infection. So, it makes it a serious infection from that standpoint.

Is the coronavirus different in that aspect, that it spreads so easily?

Well, others do too. Such as influenza, measles–other diseases can also spread very easily and via the respiratory tract again. So, just breathing someone’s air, nearby is a risk factor. So, in that regard that’s why we’re so concerned about this, because of the potential and what it’s done in the past.

It is being compared to SARS and MERS, and from what I can understand this is a more severe strain of the coronavirus. What do people need to know, and what are some misconceptions people might have about it?

I think the key thing right now about it is it’s not going to spread all over the world and put everyone at risk. It’s possible it could be in many different countries, but even then it’ll be a limited number of cases. Usually if there is an outbreak that does occur, most often they occur in hospitals or healthcare facilities where someone comes in ill, they’re not isolated immediately, they breathe, they transfer it to other people in the emergency room. That type of thing, so that surely can be a case. That was part of the problem that we’ve had both with SARS and with MERS.

What should people know in regard to protecting themselves?

Really there’s nothing they need to do right now, unless there’s evidence of this coronavirus in their community. And then it should be very specific to who they might be exposed to, or if someone’s recently traveled to Wuhan or had contact with an individual who had been to Wuhan, and they develop a respiratory illness. We want them to immediately contact their healthcare provider, don’t go in. Because we don’t want you being in the emergency room or the waiting room. And wait for further instructions, and then we’ll follow up with that. But beyond that, for the average citizen, there really is nothing else they need to think about or worry about.

Okay, do you think that people are maybe worried a little bit too much, and overreacting to this? Will this be a pandemic?

I don’t know that I would say overreacting. I think that the issue is that this is not going to cause a pandemic, a worldwide epidemic, meaning every country, every person’s at risk. I think there’ll be many countries that may be involved, and where it does happen if we are able to get on the cases quickly, and isolate cases, and follow up with their contacts so that we can make sure that if they start to get sick that they don’t go in public. They don’t get on public transportation. We can stop this. That’s what happened in 2003 with SARS, that epidemic was stopped. Once we are able to do this kind of work. Same thing is even true with MERS. At this point it’s really about recognition and just doing good public health work.

From what I understand there’s not a specific cure or vaccine for this virus yet?

No. There’s no cure or vaccine for this.

So how does treatment work?

It’s all about supportive care.

And what does that mean, for people who don’t know?

It’s just basically helping people breathe. Helping them in terms of any number of different medical procedures, and helping them with blood pressure, monitoring their other organs’ status, so that should they start to develop other issues with their kidneys or liver, or so forth, that we can address that. But it’s really just to support them getting better on their own. I mean, they’re going to recover largely on their own.

I’m wondering, after decades of being immersed in this field and studying infectious disease, what is something that people should be reminded of each time these outbreaks of these viruses pop up?

Great question. And the one thing to remember is that mother nature has been, is now, and will always be in charge. Our best efforts will be to understand how diseases get transmitted between animals and humans, and between humans, and what we can do to stop them. It’d be great if we had a vaccine and we had drugs for this disease, but we don’t. And that’s an example of the investment that we as societies need to think about, to make. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could not have to worry about these diseases?

Right, it would be quite nice. And I’m also wondering, just from your perspective, because it seems like these pop up every six months or so that there’s an outbreak of something, and I’m sure as an expert you get a lot of these calls. What has it been like over the decades, getting all of these calls from someone like me?

I actually write a lot about coronaviruses, because I was involved with the outbreak of SARS in 2003, and I also have been very involved with MERS. I’ve been over in the Middle East, I’ve visited Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, Korea, when that outbreak occurred. I’ve kind of been at the forefront with the coronavirus side, and this is one where, unfortunately, it’s kind of like déjà vu all over again, and the challenge is: Are we better prepared now to take coronavirus infections than we were, say, 10 years ago? And the answer is no.

So when the president of the United States says we’re ready for these coronaviruses, that answer is absolutely not true. We have such crowded emergency rooms today. We have hospitals where people have to wait hours in hallways to get seen. That’s exactly how outbreaks of coronaviruses get amplified. That’s how these superstrate events occur, where you basically have lots of transmission, and because they’re not recognized as having a coronavirus infection and so they just sit there. So today, as goes our healthcare system, as goes our preparedness for infections like coronaviruses, and unfortunately the general grade that we have to give our healthcare institutions is quite low. And it’s not because they don’t want to do better, but healthcare financing is such that people sit long hours in emergency rooms. And you don’t know. You might not even know it, but you might be sitting next to someone who has a coronavirus infection.

That chills your bones a little.

That kind of gives you a sense of where I’m at on it. I wish I could say I’ve seen more progress. I wish I could say I’ve seen that, but I haven’t.

But it’s this nauseating sense of déjà vu that you mentioned?

It is. Absolutely. It is definitely. I said this 10 days ago – I wrote about this 10 days ago and said that I was quite certain that there was going to be global spread of this virus, and that it had all the makings of another SARS epidemic, and that was like I said 10 days ago.

And the progression since has been on track with that.

Unfortunately, no. In fact, it’s faster than I thought.

Oh.

Even 10 days ago I wouldn’t have thought we would have been this far along with global cases. But it’s there. It’s moving. And this is one where we really need to realize that this is going to spread around the world, and our job is to limit it, wherever it hits in any state in the United States we just need to be prepared to jump on it quickly and stop any further transmission.

Yeah, absolutely.

Yup. That’s my job. As a father and grandfather, it’s easy to be committed to doing that.

Yeah, I can imagine. … Is there anything else you think you’d like to add to this conversation that you think people should be aware of?

When people wonder why we support public health, what do governments do to help society? If there is any more clear-cut example, it’s public health in times like this. I mean, public health is really firemen, policemen, EMS staff, national guard, they’re all those things wrapped into one for infectious diseases. And we often forget they’re the only ones out there. We don’t have police, fire, EMS, and national guard to fight these bugs. It’s public health. So oftentimes that is kind of a neglected stepchild to what government does. But it’s also, in times like this, why you can be happy if you’ve been supporting public health, because this is what you need right now.