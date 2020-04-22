Just Wondering: How Do I Get My Kids Moving to Make Up for P.E.?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock kid doing hopscotch

Playgrounds are empty, Little League games are canceled, and kids everywhere are distance learning. Although kids can learn their normal academic subjects, can it replace the amount of activity they get from recess or gym class? And how do I go about with creating a gym class that they can enjoy (while keeping my sanity intact)?

"The biggest thing to keep in mind: kids like structure and themes," says Russ Flaten, Ed.D, Certified Mental Performance Consultant at Premier Sport Psychology. "I've provided a few examples of the types of activities that you can do inside or outside to keep your kids working their mental and physical muscles. The best part? You don't need to go out and get any resources—you have all you need in your home."

Music and Dance Time

This is a great way for kids to get exercise and still have some fun. Turn the music on the TV or radio and have them practice their dance moves.

You can use household products such as pots, pans, and plastic serving ware to serve as instruments.

Yardwork + House Chores

You would be shocked at how many kids actually want to help with chores. Make it a game with them and watch them go!

“Back to School"

Believe it or not, kids like to show off what they are learning. Have them teach you games that they learned how to play.

Treasure Hunts and Relay Races