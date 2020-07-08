How One Twin Cities Natural Health Clinic Made its COVID Pivot

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



If staying healthy hasn’t been among your top concerns in 2020, you’re likely not living on Earth. The rest of us are washing our hands hourly, sanitizing surfaces, eschewing hugs from family and friends, and putting an emphasis on things that boost immunity. In short, we’ve all made a few changes because of COVID-19 worries.

The Bloomington clinic at Northwestern Health Sciences University has been making changes, too—and responding to the evolving needs of its patients. The clinic, which offers natural, holistic healthcare services and is usually open to the general public, halted in-person visits in March (in keeping with state-government orders) and pivoted to telemedicine for many services. Phone and video consultations were nothing new for the clinic’s naturopaths, says clinic lead Stacy Boone-Vikingson DC, CACCP, MBA, but delivering care via telemedicine was a fresh challenge for the clinic’s specialists in chiropractic care and Chinese medicine.

The (In)House Call

“We couldn’t offer every service that we provide in-house,” Boone-Vikingson says, “but it was interesting to watch our providers shift focus to practices that patients could carry out on their own.” Instead of recommending acupuncture to treat some conditions, for example, the clinic’s Chinese medicine specialists prescribed herbs that might address patient problems from a different angle. (The clinic’s herbal dispensary remained in operation during the closure, filling orders and sending them by mail or delivery service to patients.) Meanwhile, via video, its chiropractors walked clients through stretches and corrective exercises that they could do on their own. They also counseled patients on matters related to working at home—like how to choose the right chair for your home office, how to get sufficient movement to prevent back pain, and so more.

“We’re seeing a lot of COVID-related conditions—particularly stress and anxiety related to worries about the virus. We’re not really treating patients for those conditions, but our staff can see the emotional impact when people complain of headaches or their posture or diet deteriorates. We end up coaching people on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” Stacy Boone-Vikingson, DC, CACCP, MBA

The clinic reopened in late May. As with all public places, concerns about COVID-19 transmission prompted administrators to put additional safety measures in place. “We made changes to promote social distancing and added some steps to our existing cleaning protocols,” Boone-Vikingson says. “We ask people to wait in their cars until the staff is ready to see them, and our reception desk is now behind Plexiglass panels.”

Coping with COVID Stress

The clinic doesn’t treat people with COVID-19 and asks people with symptoms to stay home and quarantine themselves. “But we’re seeing a lot of COVID-related conditions—particularly stress and anxiety related to worries about the virus,” Boone-Vikingson says. Practitioners are increasingly aware that social isolation and financial stress are impacting patients. “We’re not really treating patients for those conditions,” Boone-Vikingson observes, “but our staff can see the emotional impact when people complain of headaches or their posture or diet deteriorates. We end up coaching people on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Part of being healthy—and perhaps safe from COVID—is maintaining your immune system. Clinic practitioners always recommend some form of exercise as a way of boosting immunity in the body, Boone-Vikingson says, but they’re also quick to caution patients against ramping things up too quickly. If you haven’t been working out regularly, jumping in too swiftly can do more harm than good. “We’re seeing a lot of muscle overuse,” Boone-Vikingson says. “People are hitting the gym again—which can be good—but they’re going too hard and sometimes injuring themselves. You have to take it one step at a time.”

Boone-Vikingson says she’s been impressed by the resilience of the Bloomington clinic staff and their commitment to working with patients despite the challenges that have come with the COVID-19 era. “We’re working through the hurdles that get in the way of our normal approach, but providers and patients alike have been wonderful in helping us figure it out. I feel like we’re more prepared for whatever comes next.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. At press time, its Bloomington clinic is open to the public for acute care, and services include chiropractic care, Chinese medicine, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy. Massage therapy is not being offered at this time.

Telemedicine is a convenient way to care for yourself during these unprecedented times. Appointment times vary depending on the service. Providers are part of Northwestern Health Sciences University, a non-profit industry leader in integrative and natural healthcare education that provides access to the latest evidence and state-of-the-art technology so you get the natural solutions you truly need.

Regardless of what's keeping you up at night, a sound slumber plays a critical role in our health and well-being. During sleep, our bodies are working to support healthy brain function and maintain our physical and mental health.

Dr. Amy Horton, DC, DIBCN, FIACN will discuss natural tips and tricks for a good night's sleep. Join the free webinar on July 22 from 12pm-1pm.

