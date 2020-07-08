How “Mommy Juice” Culture Gives Rise to Alcohol Normalization

× Expand courtesy of Shutterstock multiple women reaching out to grab a single wine glass

Alcohol use is rising among women of all ages, and even more so during COVID seclusion.

Whether they were in-person or now on Zoom, have you noticed that all women’s gatherings—even children’s birthday parties and fitness events—now include alcohol? The normalizing of everyday alcohol consumption has happened slowly and somewhat sneakily, but it has definitely happened.

If you’ve noticed, and it doesn’t quite sit right with you—or your body—you’re not alone. What does this mean for women’s health?

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA), 1) more women are drinking, 2) they’re drinking at increasing rates, and 3) it’s worrisome because alcohol affects women more profoundly than it does men. For instance, women are more likely to experience hangovers, blacking out, and liver inflammation from excessive alcohol consumption.

So, what defines excessive?

Paul Ratté, ND, of Northwestern Health Sciences University, notes that many of his female patients think that two drinks per day is moderate drinking. “But for women, it’s one drink per day, or seven drinks per week. Anything more than that is technically excessive and increases your risk for adverse health effects.”

It gets confusing, notes Dr. Ratté, because moderate alcohol use has been associated with a protective effect on cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline. But his concern is that this recommendation justifies excessive drinking behavior.

Also a concern: What kind of data is it?

“I call it sort-of-science,” says Dr. Ratté. “The best data come from a randomized control trial showing cause and effect. That’s not going to happen with drinking alcohol. So what we have are survey data showing a moderate protective effect. Well, we also have survey data showing a negative effect, like an increase in liver disease and breast cancer. Needless to say, I’m not going to recommend that a patient drink (abstain from?) alcohol. But I am going to recommend cutting back.”

“All alcohol impairs liver function, to varying degrees depending on the individual, and can exacerbate digestive and hormonal symptoms as women enter their 40s.” Paul Ratté, ND, of Northwestern Health Sciences University

Also confusing are the mixed messages we all receive about what “normal” drinking is. From Facebook memes celebrating Mommy Juice (a.k.a. wine) to coping-with-pandemic Zoom happy hours, it can feel like daily drinking is the norm and that it’s part of everyone’s fun and healthy lifestyle. But there’s a dark side to the apparent fun—and it comes to the detriment of women.

According to the NIAAA, women drink more in response to negative emotions than men do. This is a concern because as Dr. Ratté point out, the biggest risk of moderate alcohol consumption is that it leads to heavier consumption over time, and that heavier consumption increases stress. That makes drinking to manage stress risky business indeed.

When women show up in his clinic complaining of digestive, peri-menopause, or menopause symptoms, Dr. Ratté takes the opportunity to tie symptoms to alcohol consumption. “All alcohol impairs liver function, to varying degrees depending on the individual, and can exacerbate digestive and hormonal symptoms as women enter their 40s.” This offers the chance to have a conversation about the overall effects of alcohol use over time, including an increased risk of cancer and liver disease, as well as increased risk for alcohol dependency.

So what are signs to look for that suggest alcohol is harming your health?

Dr. Ratté says to pay attention to changes in digestion, weight gain, lower tolerance for carbohydrates, hormone problems like hot flashes and PMS symptoms, constipation, and lower tolerance for alcohol itself. These are clues that liver function is impaired and may be early signs of fatty liver disease.

He also says to take steps to protect your liver, including limiting alcohol, but also limiting fructose, as well as adding liver-supporting supplements like milk thistle tea, bitter substances like fresh lemon or apple cider vinegar, and eating plenty of fiber. And of course, seek the advice of a functional medicine practitioner if needed to improve liver, gallbladder, and digestive function.

“The bottom line is that alcohol accelerates aging. Is the moderate protective effect on cardiovascular disease enough to counter all the rest? My recommendation is proceed with caution and do not exceed one drink per day.”