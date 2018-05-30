Losing Weight, Gaining Perspective: the Story of a Minnesotan's 100-Pound Transformation

× Expand Photo by Sara Montour Lewis Brianna Bernard

Five years ago, Brianna Bernard couldn’t do more than a few lunges without collapsing all the way to the ground. Five years ago, Brianna Bernard’s trainer made her pedal one of those long-handled stationary bikes with a fan for a front wheel—not because it was time for cardio, but because her face was so flushed and hot, he worried she might pass out if she didn’t get some cool air on her. Five years ago, Brianna Bernard weighed 245 pounds.

Today, the scale reads 138.

Through good old-fashioned dieting, and a year of working out three times a week with Jason Burgoon at his Northeast gym, Bodies by Burgoon, Bernard shed nearly half her body weight, liberated her joints from daily aches and pains, and sprouted more visible ab muscles than you can count on one hand. “Obviously, my body has changed drastically,” Bernard says. “Losing 100 pounds will make you look very different. But the changes that happened on the inside of me and in my mind have been so much more profound. It has changed my life in every way possible.”

Hers is the second triple-digit success story to come out of Burgoon’s gym in recent years, and the second to garner national attention. Bernard shared her story with the world Wednesday morning on Good Morning America and will be featured in People Magazine’s June 1 issue.

But it was never about the numbers or press attention. Bernard was after a quiet strength—strength of the mind and body. She had already tried to find it in just about every place someone on a weight loss journey would think to look: P90X, at-home kettlebell routines, group fitness classes, you name it—but none of it stuck. When she started at Bodies by Burgoon, Bernard promised herself and her trainers that this time, it would. “One of the things that kept motivating me was what came after finishing the hard workouts,” Bernard says. “I’d think, ‘Man, that workout was hard, but I did it. If I can do that hard thing, I can probably do other hard things.’ That gave me confidence and courage to be brave and push myself outside my comfort zone.”

And it’s all thanks to a long line at Target. Back in 2013, while waiting to check out, Bernard flipped through the latest People and “met” the woman who would soon become her confidant, her mentor, and her health and wellness Yoda—Dawn Bryant. Bryant had recently lost 130 pounds using the same basic diet and exercise strategy that, in that moment, Bernard decided she too would follow, thinking maybe at best she’d see Dawn in passing at the gym. Then her phone rang. “I had sent an inquiry email to the gym, and Dawn herself called me back!” Bernard says. “It was like Oprah called me, I was so excited.”

The pair worked out together throughout Bernard’s weight loss journey, Bryant serving as her sounding board and shoulder to lean on along the way. “We’d talk about everything,” Bryant says, “down to the best underwear to workout in.”

Bryant was especially helpful when it came to social media trolls. “For every person who’s supportive and happy for you and your transformation, there’s someone else out there who’s not,” she says. “There’s so much Instagram stuff out there! And you have it in your head like, ‘How do I share this story that’s meant to be nothing but good?’ But you have to take a step back and remember that your story isn’t for everybody.”

That loneliness—the feeling that no one else was truly with her on her journey—is what derailed Bernard’s other weight-loss efforts. She attributes her success this time around to the community environment fostered by Bryant and the rest of the Burgoon team.

It’s a family, really, one Bernard permanently became a part of when she joined as a trainer two years ago. Previously, she was a full-time mom to now 5-year-old son Tye—who, don’t get her wrong, remains Bernard’s number one priority. Parenting, like everything else these days, just looks a little bit different on her—in a good way. “He’s really involved,” she says. “We talk about why we move our bodies and why it’s important. And he watches me train people and he says, ‘Mom, you help people be healthy and strong, like us.’ He’s even started lifting little weights!”

Bernard says her son’s words, the people she’s met, everything about her journey has inspired her (enough to offers clinics on smart grocery shopping, often with a focus on nutrition for kids, and teach spin classes at the gym’s sister facility, Torque) rather than turned her into an inspiration. Our guess is that it’s only a matter of days before that script is flipped.

