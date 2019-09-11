Just Wondering: How Long Does it Take to Actually Get Out of Shape?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
Courtesy of Shutterstock
squirrel eating pizza slice in tree
I try to be good about squeezing in a workout or two during the workweek, but happy hours, work events, and miscellaneous errands can get the best of me, which is why I go hard on the weekends. However, I've been extra cabin-bound this summer and—save for the occasional hike or kayaking adventure—a 10K step day, Warrior Sculpt, or Muay Thai session hasn't exactly fit into the R+R agenda. Should I be referring to my muscles in the past tense?
"Cabin goers, sweat not—your time Up North won't set you back in a dramatic way. There's a large amount of research that points to short-term periods of inactivity (<6 weeks) having a minimal effect on strength levels, muscle mass, and body fat. A recent study found no significant differences in muscular strength levels, muscular cross-section area, lean mass, or fat mass following a two-week period of detraining in resistance-trained young men.
There are some things you can do, however, to minimize any negative physical effects of your time off: engage in some sort of physical activity in the weeks leading up to your summer vacation. This will help you regain your fitness levels at a faster rate following your long weekends. Additionally, enjoy those foods you love, but try not to overindulge. An extra 500 calories/day would equate to roughly 3 McDonald's ice cream cones. (Note: it is possible to gain a pound of fat in a week's time by consuming an extra 500-1000 cals/day for one week.) As long as you can keep it all in moderation, feel free to enjoy your favorite treats during your OOO time. There are only so many of those beautiful Minnesota summer days to take advantage of before ... well, you know."
Adam Maronde, EXOS performance manager, Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine in downtown Minneapolis