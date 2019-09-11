How Hormonal Changes Affect Gut Health, and What You Can Do About It

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Courtesy of Shutterstock Woman clutching stomach

Here’s a question for you ladies of a certain age…. Have you noticed, as you traverse your 40s, that foods you used to enjoy are now causing intestinal bloating?

If so, welcome to the #ladybloat club, a hashtag a hilarious friend of mine coined, since all of our lady lunch conversations inevitably circle around to the dreaded perimenopausal bloat.

I work with coaching and meal plan clients to improve their gut health by preparing and eating real food at home. I myself have been on this #ladybloat journey, investigating the causes of my bloating and finding solutions to bring myself back into balance.

For me, it was a combination of eliminating processed foods and sugar, drinking less alcohol, discovering and then avoiding foods that I’m sensitive to by conducting an elimination diet (gluten, coconut, caffeine, and almonds are my top offenders), getting more and better sleep, working with a health care practitioner to treat a gut infection, and finding effective probiotics.

But I was curious…what is it about perimenopause in particular that makes the bloating seem to suddenly appear?

For answers, I spoke with professor Paul Ratté, ND, of Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington.

Dr. Ratté explained that many women arrive at his practice blaming hormones for their bloating symptoms. But he cautioned that it’s not that simple.

“Fluctuating and decreasing levels of estrogen, as well as the body’s attempt to preserve fertility for as long as possible, are stressors that reveal an underlying issue that was already there,” he says. “In functional medicine, we always look for and treat the underlying issue. And in the case of bloating, I start with addressing liver, adrenal, and gut function.”

He noted that an increase in PMS symptoms in perimenopause is also a sign of the same underlying disfunction, since poor digestive health can cause increased levels of circulating estrogen.

“Excess sugar, particularly fructose, and alcohol burden the liver,” he says. “Since fructose and alcohol are both metabolized entirely by the liver, the liver can’t attend to other important functions like breaking down fats and hormones. Caffeine, stress, and poor sleep tax adrenal function. And a diet high in processed food and sugar upsets the balance of healthy and pathogenic bacteria in the gut. A healthy microbiome is necessary for gut motility (aka avoiding constipation and bloating), as well as producing neurotransmitters like serotonin.”

He adds: “The modern American diet and lifestyle play a huge role in compromising liver, adrenal, and digestive health, and therefore in hormonal balance and bloating. It all fits together.”

So what can we do to remedy this uncomfortable new reality?

Ratté suggests improving the health of the microbiome by lowering the intake of processed foods and sugar, and adding plenty of fresh and fermented vegetables. Fresh fruits and vegetables have the type of fiber that feeds healthy gut bacteria, and fermented foods can lower the recycling of estrogen in the gut.

Ratté also advises again excess alcohol consumption. “I am alarmed at the increase in alcohol consumption among my female patients in the last several years. A higher level of consumption has become normalized but it’s still detrimental to liver, and overall, health. Be aware of the marketing aimed at women.”

And of course, seek the advice of a functional medicine practitioner if needed to improve liver, gallbladder, and digestive function.

I can personally attest to the fact that perimenopause and bloating don’t have to go hand in hand. It would be a much more fun lady lunch conversation to talk about kicking #ladybloat to the curb, don’t you think?

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its clinic is open to the public, and provides acupuncture, Chinese medicine, chiropractic treatment, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.