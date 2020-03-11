How Acupuncture Relieved My Seasonal Allergies

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand courtesy of Shutterstock Closeup shot masseuse massaging sinuses of young woman

Seed catalogues fill the mailbox, vegetation peeks out from the snowpack and days are a bit softer, with more daylight. But sweet spring breezes also bring my chronically runny nose, itchy eyes, and sinus headaches.

Seasonal allergies have been my lifelong companion. They have traveled with me from childhood into adult land, from the OTC aisle to the allergy doctor and back again. Relief was temporary, medications made me sleepy or jittery. Nasal steroids helped, but they also dried my nose to the point of bleeding.

After an off-and-on, three-year sinus infection, I tried allergy shots (twice a week for a year). They helped, but in high allergy season, I drifted back to decongestants, nasal sprays and antihistamines.

I was trapped on the merry-go-round of sniffles, sneezing, sinus pressure and infection, when a casual acquaintance suggested acupuncture. He gave me the name of his doctor—and changed my life.

Got Qi?

As it turns out, my story isn’t unique. It’s one that acupuncturists hear a lot, says Sarah Weaver, an associate professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington.

“I work with people who have had allergy-related chronic sinus problems, and they are very prone to really frequent sinus infections and nasal congestion,” she says. “I am able to get those people to a place where they stop having frequent sinus infections and they’re not having sinus headaches on a daily basis.”

Weaver, a licensed acupuncturist who is also board-certified in massage and body work, says the beauty of Chinese medicine is that it can be used in addition to traditional Western medicine to improve results.

“We can add acupuncture, whether somebody's doing immunotherapy or antihistamines or Flonase, or antibiotics if they've got an infection,” she says. “Acupuncture can always be added on top of that, with benefit.”

Weaver explains that people like me have an immune system that overreacts to pollen, dust or other irritants and produces an inflammatory reaction to fend off a perceived attack. Thus, the uncomfortable swollen eyes, nose, and clogged sinuses.

“In Chinese medicine, there’s a different idea of how the body defends itself,” she says. “We talk a lot in treating allergies about having strong defensive Qi (pronounced “chee”). It’s a type of energy that is thought to circulate just under the skin—and in the nasal passages—that protects you from the environment. If your defensive Qi is strong, you don’t get reactivity; you don’t get sick.”

She says that acupuncture builds up defensive Qi and has the effect of modulating the responsiveness of the immune system to allergic irritants. In essence, acupuncture helps the body self-regulate.

That sounded familiar to me. My initial acupuncture treatment overlapped for a time with my allergy shots, and it seemed that the combination of treatments accelerated my improvement—as if my body had learned how to cope with allergens. Weaver says that my anecdotal experience has been borne out by research.

“In some studies where patients have had acupuncture plus usual care, antihistamines or allergy shots with immunotherapy, they find there is an accelerated or intensified positive effect with the combination,” she says.

Prevention is the Best Medicine

If you’re ready to get off the seasonal allergy merry-go-round, Weaver says the time is now. If your allergies blossom with spring, schedule a course of acupuncture starting in February or March. With as few as six treatments, you will be better able to handle the onslaught of irritants in 2020, she says. For fall allergies, a series of treatments in late summer could help you be less reactive.

If your allergies worsen in winter, when you spend more time inside with dust mites and other allergens, Weaver says an ounce of prevention is also good medicine.

“We’d probably want to see people in the summer and early fall, to try to get ahead of it before things get closed up,” she says. “Anytime we can, we like to anticipate an issue and get ahead of it.”

As with any health practitioner, an acupuncturist will take a comprehensive health history on your first visit. Weaver says it gives acupuncturists a better idea of what’s going on with your Qi. She will look at your tongue and check pulses around your body.

I remember this part well, feeling like someone was seeing me in a different way, sensing that this might work. I felt open to it, because I wanted to be well. I left my first treatment feeling euphoric, because my sinuses were open and my almost-constant headache had abated. I continued my treatment, weekly for several months, and then tapered to occasional tune-ups. My severe allergy symptoms ebbed. They aren’t gone, but they are no longer a hex on me.

Weaver says she understands how I felt that first day.

“One of my jobs on a first visit is to give people some hope, and allergies are definitely something we really have had a significant effect on,” she says. “I am always very confident about being able to get people some relief right away.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington clinic is open to the public, and provides chiropractic treatment, craniosacral therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy.

On Wednesday, March 25, at Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic, Dr. Zachman will discuss some common causes of lower back pain, along with prevention tips and healing interventions.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University.Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.