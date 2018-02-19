How a Chiropractor Can Heal Your Shoveling Injury

× Expand via Shutterstock Woman shoveling snow

When Mother Nature gifts us with a hearty helping of snow, chiropractors know they will soon be seeing an influx of hurting patients. It turns out that shoveling can do quite a number on our backs, shoulders, arms, and hands—causing acute injuries or exacerbating existing conditions.

“Shoveling is an activity that people don’t do very often, and when they do it, they do a whole bunch of it,” explains Dr. Brad Finer, DC, a professor and faculty clinician at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. “We’re not prepared physically for that.”

Fortunately, chiropractors are ready, willing, and able to treat people with shoveling injuries, returning them to healthy form in no time. First, they will determine what is causing your winter pain (besides those frozen toes and fingers). Is it a strain, a sprain, or a fracture?

Your chiropractor will start with a comprehensive exam to determine what ails you. This includes taking a medical history, assessing the injury, and evaluating your musculoskeletal structures and nervous system. Lower back muscles could be injured (a strain), ligaments could be damaged (a sprain), or both. It’s also possible that you injured one or more facet joints in your spine or a disc—the rubber-like pads that act as shock absorbers between vertebrae, Finer says.

Then it’s treatment time, based on the injury. Your visit might include a spinal adjustment, where chiropractors manipulate misaligned vertebrae back to proper alignment while you lie on a table. If your injury stems from a herniated or pinched disc, flexion distraction therapy is a good option. “It’s a table that gently stretches the spine to reduce pressure on discs in the lower back,” says Dr. Chris Major, DC, an associate professor and consulting radiologist at Northwestern.

Chiropractors often layer in complementary therapies like electrical muscle stimulation or ultrasound. Ultrasound uses sound waves to direct deep heat therapy to soft tissues and joints; muscle stimulation deploys light electrical pulses to the muscles. Both improve blood circulation and produce endorphins, which then alleviate pain and reduce inflammation and muscle spasms, Finer says.

You should start noticing a difference after a few treatments over about 10 days. If pain persists, it might be time to get an X-ray to rule out a compression fracture or an MRI to rule out injuries to soft tissues, such as a herniated disc, Major says. “If you did a few visits and didn’t see improvement or your symptoms worsened, you might want to consider going for imaging a little sooner,” he adds.

If imaging finds a fracture, most chiropractors will refer patients to an orthopedist. Once the fracture is healed, your chiropractor will help you continue on the road to recovery with strength-building and range-of-motion therapies. If it’s a disc injury, chiropractors typically continue with spinal manipulations, decompression therapies, and treatments like ultrasound or muscle stimulation.

Every patient is different, but most people will feel a whole lot better in about six weeks. To prevent further shoveling injuries, use a lightweight shovel with a bent handle to take some stress off of your back, Finer says. Not waiting until the end of a storm to shovel also will lighten your load and make it easier on your body, Major adds.

If you hurt yourself while clearing away mounds of snow, get relief for that winter pain from your chiropractor. They know how to get you on the mend—just in time for the next snowfall.

The Northwestern Health Clinic Bloomington provides chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy services.