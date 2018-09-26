High-Tech Treatments: The Latest Tools Being Used by Chiropractors

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo from shutterstock.com Medical leads being applied

When it comes to chiropractic treatment, manual spinal adjustments are king. But chiropractors have a full toolbox of technology to complement this therapy, on the path to helping you feel better.

Often misaligned spines lead to inflammation, muscle tension, spasms, pain, and compression. While an adjustment is enough for many people, others need a bit more therapy to ease these symptoms. Using technologies like laser or ultrasound relaxes muscles to allow for a more effective adjustment, explains Dr. Don Eggebrecht, DC, chair of the chiropractic studies department at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington.

“A lot of chiropractors use modalities like heat and cold or electric stimulation to help the process of healing or to keep it from subluxating [misaligning] again,” he says. “It’s much easier to adjust someone who is nice and relaxed.”

What technologies and therapies might you encounter at your chiropractor’s office?

Cold lasers

One of the newer treatments in chiropractic, cold lasers utilize a specific wavelength of light to promote healing. A chiropractor holds a flashlight-size device on the injured area for a minute or so, emitting safe and painless light that travels deep into layers of soft tissue. This decreases pain and inflammation, leading to healing, Eggebrecht says.

Ultrasound

This ultrasound is the same technology used for checking on developing babies. In this case, ultrasound employs sound waves to deliver deep heat to soft tissues. With a small device placed on the affected areas, ultrasound’s heat enhances circulation, reduces stiffness and pain, and encourages healing.

Electric muscle stimulation

Using electrodes placed on the skin, electric muscle stimulation therapy transmits a mild electric current to an injured area to control pain and foster healing. When it’s turned up higher, the electric current exercises the muscles and wears them out, causing them to relax or stop spasming, Eggebrecht says. In turn, it also helps strengthen weakened muscles.

Traction

A common therapy for people with arthritis, degenerative disease, and other conditions, traction treatments take tension off of spinal discs and joints. It gently stretches the spine as patients are harnessed to the table, Eggebrecht explains. This releases pressure from compressed nerves and discs, which cause tingling, numbness, and weakness. Chiropractors’ pair traction with manual manipulations to open up the spine and keep it in properly aligned.

Intersegmental traction table

More than just a massage table, an intersegmental traction table is designed to move the spine. Patients lie on the table as a roller moves up and down their body, instigating motion between the vertebrae. This loosens them while relaxing the muscles, which feeds joints with synovial fluid. And fed joints are happy joints. “It’s why all health care practitioners say, ‘Use it or lose it,’” Eggebrecht says. “Movement is life.”

Often, chiropractors will pair adjustments with exercises and stretches to relax and/or build muscle. Paired with treatment technologies when needed, chiropractors have many tools available to get you feeling better in no time.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural healthcare education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, nutrition, post-bac, pre-health/pre-med and B.S. completion. Their clinic is open to the public and provides chiropractic treatment, massage therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.