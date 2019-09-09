Heart to Heart With Jay Leno

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amgen Jay Leno

Getting older has consequences—even for ubiquitous personalities like Jay Leno. Decades of hosting late-night TV, touring the country performing standup, and eating a self-proclaimed “horrible” diet caught up with the 69-year-old comedian about 15 years ago, when he was diagnosed with high cholesterol.

“When you’re on TV, you have to get a physical every year,” Leno says. “I don’t think it’s dramatic to say it probably saved my life.”

Since then, the former Tonight Show host and current star of Jay Leno’s Garage has seen several comedian friends die young from heart-related issues. He’s been lucky enough to not have a health scare so far, but he knew he had to do something to educate others on the significance of high cholesterol. He recently partnered with biotech company Amgen to form Cholesterol 911, a campaign to raise awareness for cholesterol problems and heart disease—while trying to prevent heart attacks and strokes. And since September is National Cholesterol Education Month, he’s speaking out now more than ever.

“When you’re in show business, you don’t have the healthiest diet, you’re working nights, working at clubs, people are smoking and drinking, all those things,” he says. “The campaign is just a way to teach people to be a little more aware.”

Leno himself doesn’t drink or smoke, and he tries to exercise regularly to keep his heart healthy—but he admits he falls short on the nutrition end of wellness. “I get probably 80 percent of my meals from a guy in a paper hat,” he says.

Somewhat ironically, though, the point of the campaign isn’t for people to listen to Jay Leno, comedian, but rather to speak with their doctors about preventative care and get tested for cholesterol issues regularly. “What I always find funny is that there are people who go to school and study this, and no one listens to them,” Leno says. “But then they go, my friend Larry says you should do this. Well, Larry doesn’t know anything! Larry works at the Shell station, what does he know?”

So consider this a PSA from the King of Late Night himself: Keep your heart in mind. Talk to your doc. And maybe eat a vegetable every now and then.

Jay Leno’s latest comedy tour will stop at Treasure Island on September 15. Buy tickets here. For more information on the dangers of high cholesterol, visit cholesterol911.com.