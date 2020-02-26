Headaches Aren’t “Normal”—And Here’s Why

× Expand via Shutterstock Woman experiencing migraine in home office

The pounding, the pain, the dull ache that steals your ability to concentrate and just downright hurts. We’ve all had headaches and know they are no fun. While some headaches indicate serious medical issues like an aneurysm, stroke, or concussion, the common headache, especially when it recurs frequently, is still a condition that should be addressed—and not just accepted as a part of everyday life.

That’s because common headaches—those not associated with injury or illness—most likely stem from underlying issues that can be targeted to prevent new headaches, says Dr. Brad Finer, DC, professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University and chiropractor with a diplomate in neurology at its Bloomington Clinic.

“Headaches are not normal,” Finer adds. “People are used to taking anti-inflammatory or pain medication to take care of them, but there are other ways to deal with headaches.”

What’s causing your headache?

In the United States, 20 percent of women and 10 percent of men experience migraines and severe headaches. Common headaches tend to come in three forms: migraine, tension, and cervicogenic, or headaches that generate from the back of the neck and head. It’s not uncommon for headaches to share multiple causes.

With cervicogenic headaches, pain originates with the cervical spine and discs, nerves, muscles, and soft tissues in the upper neck and the base of the head. Dysfunction and tension in that area then radiate up into the head and cause pain.

Tension headaches often stem from Upper Crossed Syndrome. Common in people who sit at desks using the computer most of the day, the condition develops from a forward head posture and rounded shoulders. This leads to an imbalance of muscles in the upper back and the back of the neck that causes some muscles to be too tight and others to be too weak, Finer says.

Migraines generally strike on one side of the head, causing moderate to severe pain that can be throbbing or pulsing. People who have migraines tend to have them in the same area each time. Many see blind spots, flashing lights, or zig-zagging patterns, feel nauseated, or experience weakness or tingling in parts of their body.

While a headache, no matter the variety, may make you feel helpless and vulnerable, there are several ways to treat the pain now and even prevent future episodes. Finer shares some of his tried-and-true, client-prescribed suggestions.

Posturing

Pay attention to your posture. Your mother was on the right track when she told you to sit up straight. Pulling your shoulders back keeps your head from jutting forward and straining the cervical neck muscles.

Ergonomic excellence

Make sure your workstation is set up to let ergonomics work in your favor. Place your monitor at eye level and adjust your chair so that you sit up against the back, with your shoulders rolled back. Stand-up desks are another great option that stop you from slouching. NWHSU’s WorkSiteRight team works with organizations to share best practices on workspace ergonomics.

Stretch and strengthen

Stretching and strengthening exercises can help loosen tight muscles and shore up weakened ones, easing stiffness and soreness. Consider doing pectoral and neck stretching to relax and lengthen taut muscles, while chin tucks build strength in weaker muscles like cervical flexors.

Everything in its place

Making sure your spine is properly aligned will also prevent headaches. When joints are out of place, they can restrict muscles’ range of motion and irritate nerves. Seeing a chiropractor for spinal adjustments restores joints to their normal function. This both improves motion and eases tense muscles and soft tissues at the base of the skull, Finer says.

Eliminate triggers

People with migraines should avoid processed meats and MSG and keep an eye on their alcohol and caffeine intake. All might be contributing factors to their headaches, Finer says. In addition, taking magnesium can help relieve muscle tension and spasms that lead to headaches.

Pillow talk

Finer recommends using fill pillows that mold to your head and neck. It’s important to sleep with your neck in a neutral position, with your neck coming straight out of your body. Pillows that are too thick or firm prevent that and keep your neck in flexion, which is not ideal.

Chill out!

For people who get headaches from stress and anxiety, Finer suggests mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques like yoga or meditation to bring balance to your life. Giving yourself breaks to stand, stretch, and take a few deep breaths during the workday will ease tension and help you focus on the work at hand.

Headaches aren’t something you just need to tolerate. Consider trying a few of these practices—you might start warding off future headaches.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington clinic is open to the public, and provides chiropractic treatment, craniosacral therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy.

This Saturday, February 29, Stacy Boone-Vikingson, DC, CACCP, MBA and Clinical Lead at Northwestern Health Sciences University's Bloomington Clinic will be presenting "How Treating Soft Tissue Can Help Headaches" at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Fit Fest 2020, presented by Northwestern Health Sciences University.

See more content from Northwestern Health Sciences University.Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.