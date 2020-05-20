Gyms’ Reopening Plans and What The Future of Workouts Looks Like

× Expand Photo by Jess Marken Alchemy 365 Alchemy 365

We’re all over here jumping for joy because the Stay At Home order has lifted, but with some gray areas around fitness studios and gyms, we’re still looking for answers on when we’ll resume our downward dog and squat positions at our local studios’ physical locations again.

Governor Tim Walz announced last week that his seven week-long shelter in place order would expire Sunday night, allowing retail storefronts to open at 50 percent capacity on Monday, May 18, and a phased reopening of bars, restaurants, hair salons, and other less predictable operations—fitness centers!—to follow. Until Wednesday's phased reopening announcement, Twin Cities fitness studios we spoke with considered themselves in the June 1 group and were assembling their plans, hoping to bounce back from their closures stronger than ever.

“As strange as this sounds, I feel cautiously optimistic,” says Tyler Quinn, co-founder of Alchemy 365. “I think we can find a happy middle ground balancing public health and reasonable economic policies that will suit people.”

But, Walz's announcement on Wednesday pushed gyms and fitness centers in a later phase of the reopen, leaving owners and gym-goers disappointed. Confident in their distancing, sanitation, and contactless workout plans, many local fitness studios, like Skybox in St. Louis Park, mXe in Linden Hills, Anytime Fitness, and Alchemy 365’s five metro locations are planning to resume in-person classes (in some capacity) in phase four of the reopen plan.

“Of course, we won’t be encouraging high-fives for a while.” says Quinn. “But the idea that people are going to be comfortable—or even able—to give up meeting their friends and colleagues in spaces like their favorite gym, restaurant, or concert hall seems like one that can’t last in perpetuity.”

Reopening Plans

For Drew Coleman, Skybox head coach and owner, he’s hard at work marking his floors to promote proper distancing. He’ll also plan to keep doors propped open and minimize the equipment that’s picked up by people to avoid over-crowded spaces within the gym.

Like Coleman, Nathan Jespersen’s five Anytime Fitness locations will open with a new reservation system, spacing guidelines, and restricted key fob access for members that only grants them access during their scheduled workout time or class session. “It feels a bit like we’re opening our clubs for the first time,” he says. “We only had a few days to shut down in March, and now we have two weeks to map out how we’ll successfully reopen our locations.”

At mXe, owner Heather Corndorf tentatively plans to host her movement and dance-centered classes outdoors, with no solid plans to take them inside—yet. “I do feel a little pressure, to be honest, because other people are going to be opening,” she says. However, Corndorf also feels indoor classes are too risky with the sweating and heavy breathing.

Alchemy 365 began hosting outdoor versions of its yoga-meets-strength and conditioning classes on Monday with limited class sizes, a bring-your-own-mat policy, and distancing between mats. As of Sunday night, almost all of this week’s outdoor sessions were filled through preregistration. The al fresco classes will last until the chain can reopen their physical doors, but they will also continue offering outdoor classes for those uncertain about moving inside. The accelerated plan to reopen studios, available on its website, is based on a member survey, in which Quinn says about 65 percent of members reported they were ready to ease back into fitness classes in some capacity.

While some people have been drawn to the convenience and privacy of living room workouts during quarantine, others have been deterred by a lack of community, financial hardships, or the lack of accountability of tuning in to an e-sweat sesh. When Alchemy closed its doors in mid-March, Quinn reported they understandably lost a large number of active members. “That said, we had a group who stayed with us and maintained their memberships even during the closure. Our current focus is on them and the ways we can help them,” says Quinn.

But not everyone is opening back up with the first breath of freedom, including Chanhassen-based Life Time. Life Time has already reopened in other states, and while the gym giant has plans for reopening safely in Minnesota, according to Life Time Public Relations Specialist Dan DeBaun, a date has yet to be announced.

CorePower, another national name, has laid out its Safe Studio Standards but it too has not announced a reopening date for Minnesota locations.

Limiting Class Size

Gone are the days of sweating it out shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers. Similar to retail stores, salons, and restaurants, workout studios will operate at lower capacities than B.C. (before coronavirus).

Skybox go-ers will sweat eight feet apart from one another and classes will likely be capped at 15 people. “We will then add as many class times as we need to make sure everybody can get into a class,” says Coleman.

The nine participants and instructor at each mXe class will be seven to 10 feet apart in the parking lot, shared with neighboring businesses like Linden Hills Dentistry and Tilia. Both CorePower and Alchemy will have class capacity limitations and mat markers on studio floors to remind guests to keep a safe distance.

Touchless Check-In and Reservations

The consensus between the local gyms we talked with? Sanitation is key. Frequent and diligent sanitation will keep guests safe as they move back into studios for the first time in more than two months. But local owners are more than confident about the cleanliness of their studios, including Fly Feet's Kristin Shane and mXe's Corndorf, who both joked that they'd feel comfortable eating off of their floors.

To help combat the spread of the virus, some gyms and studios plan to keep doors propped open to mitigate touching of door knobs and increase airflow. In addition, many are pivoting to touchless check-in models (via apps or improved web functionalities).

At Corepower, instructors will no longer offer hands-on modifications and instead switch to verbal assistance to help yogis perfect their poses.

Pre-registration for classes will eliminate computer contact for mXe’s parking lot classes, and Corndorf is asking guests to arrive early to maintain social distancing and safety for everyone attending. “Classes will probably be a little bit shorter just to allot for that time because we know that people’s time is valuable, but we want to make sure that the experience is enjoyable and not stressful,” she says.

When Life Time’s Minnesota gyms reopen, DeBaun says group fitness classes will resume, but guests will be required to make reservations ahead of time and keep the recommended six-feet from their neighbor. Equipment in open workout spaces will also be set out by employees and distanced for safety of users.

BYOG (Bring Your Own Gear)

Many plan to go equipment-free or encourage guests to bring their own—mats, blocks, weights, towels, even water—if possible. Those that plan to provide equipment have promised that it will be sanitized before and after each class.

To eliminate contact with bands, foam blocks, and weights, Alchemy will offer bodyweight-only in-studio classes. Attendees are encouraged to wear shoes during workouts instead of going barefoot. The chain has also built in a 90-minute buffer between classes to guarantee enough time for cleaning and eliminate traffic in the common areas.

To Mask or Not To Mask?

Sweating with a face-covering is not most people’s idea of a fun workout—falling ill after an unmasked class doesn’t sound fun either, so masks might be the lesser of two evils here.

Anytime Fitness instructors and members are not required to wear masks, but Jespersen expects to see more people in masks when they reopen. CorePower is requiring all team members to wear masks and gloves, and in cities where masks are required, students must mask up for class as well. At Alchemy, instructors will wear masks when in-studio classes begin, but not during outdoor sessions.

From a member survey, mXe’s Corndorf found that about half of her clients felt comfortable with indoor classes. She’s hopeful that taking class outside will make those members more comfortable and allow them to forego masks. “We’re breathing heavy and you want to take those deep breaths in and out,” she says.

Continued Virtual Offerings

When the shutdown began in March, Alchemy offered their at-home workout Torpedos for members to check out. Upon studio reopenings, members have the option to return their Torpedos or hold onto them for continued Alchemy Anywhere classes—AKA virtual classes.

mXe will also continue its virtual sessions, Corndorf says, to meet the needs of higher-risk individuals.

Skybox’s Coleman says their online classes will never go away. “Now that we know how to put virtual offerings forward, we want to be able to support people who are not able to or comfortable with coming into the studio.” Coleman also promises to find ways to reduce the costs of Skybox memberships for individuals facing economic difficulties due to COVID-19.

Even after its Minnesota locations reopen, Life Time plans to continue offering its current virtual classes and add to the repertoire available online for members and nonmembers.

Personal Training Studios

While gyms and fitness studios rush to implement new safety measures like reduced capacity models, personal training studios like Northeast’s Bodies by Burgoon are already in a prime spot to continue safely offering their services.

"We’re positioned uniquely,” says owner Jason Burgoon, who reported that even having seven people in his space at a time is considered busy for BBB. "Fortunately for me, maintaining social distancing shouldn't be a problem—nor should it feel too different for our clients."

Burgoon has never felt comfortable with memberships (Bodies operates entirely under an appointment model) and he is used to controlling the gym's capacity in order keep the experience feeling private and exclusive.

Nonetheless, Burgoon is still making changes prior to reopening, including temporarily closing its sister cycling studio (which lives upstairs), Torque Cycling, to utilize the entire 6,000 square-foot space for safe and distanced personal training. He'll also stagger appointments so clients aren't coming and going at the same time.

As for the virtual training platforms Burgoon's team has created? He think they are here to stay and will continue growing and evolving to meet clients' varying comfort levels.

New Studio Openings

Although most developments and new studio openings are on hold, with lifted restrictions come opportunities for new beginnings.

Drew Coleman, owner of Skybox, planned to expand his gym beyond the west ‘burbs with a St. Paul location at the beginning of the shutdown. “The owner of the building has graciously offered to ‘ride this out’ with us, so he’s pushing back rent payment until we can get up and running,” Coleman says. “That has taken a ton of stress away.” With equipment delivered last week and a fresh coat of paint, the new Skybox will open in tandem with the St. Louis Park location.

Last January we reported that cult national fitness brands SoulCycle (slated to open in Edina) and Barry’s Bootcamp (coming to Nolo) would make their Twin Cities debut this spring/summer. But now, both companies are very tight with information and have yet to announce opening details after being disrupted by the pandemic.

The Future of Sweat Culture

The biggest question on every gym-goers mind right now is: How long will we be distancing and disinfecting ferociously at fitness studios?

The short answer: We don’t know.

One leg up that the small guys have on the national chains? They are small and nimble and quickly able to instill change and new protocols. “I think that boutique fitness concepts will hopefully do better because we are smaller, and you feel like you’re more in control of things—there’s less to clean, and there are less bodies,” says Corndorf of mXe. “It’s a little bit like quality over quantity.”

The days of jaunting late into a workout class and squeezing in the back row are over—no matter how stealthily you think you can unroll a yoga mat. Corndorf hopes the distance and planning required for safe classes will make people slow down and take time to be respectful and conscious of themselves and others.

“Our culture, like many small gyms, is built around high-fives, hugs, hangouts, and working together in small groups with two to four other friends,” says Coleman. Skybox workouts will be similar in style and intensity, but you’ll be doing that workout solo and far away from other participants. Like many of the other gym owners we spoke to, Coleman doesn’t have an end date for distanced workouts.

Limiting person-to-person contact and proximity will change how workouts look through the summer, even through the end of the year, possibly even longer. *sigh* But, local fit-studio owners are worried about long-term changes too.

“Maybe all our businesses just need to change and evolve,” says Corndorf. “If that were the case, I would have to think long and hard if I want mXe to be different because I really like what we stand for right now.”