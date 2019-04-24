Your Guide to Races Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Courtesy of Wicked Wine Run Wicked Wine Run

Whether you’re trotting for treats or racing to raise awareness, the metro’s vibrant running scene has an event for everyone this summer. The following races are suitable for joggers of all abilities, and each one stands for more than a simple sweat session. Grab your Gatorade and get moving!

Food and Beverage Themed

Sure, beer and donuts always taste good. Duh. But they taste even better when you've worked for them. Lace up your sneakers, hit the pavement, and keep your eyes on the sweet, sweet, carbohydrate-laden prize.

Donut Dash: 5k, Eden Prairie, May 8

Foodie Four Mile: 4-mile, Minneapolis, June 22

Wicked Wine Run: 5k, Stillwater, Aug. 10

Surly Trail Loppet: Half marathon, 7-mile, 5k, Minneapolis, Sept. 21

Runs for a Cause

While food is a fabulous motivator, the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for worthy causes is sure to bring out your inner-olympian. With each step, you can help erase the stigma around mental health, make refugees feel welcome in their new home, shift perceptions of homelessness, and more.

Women Run the Cities: 10 mile, 10k, 5k, Minneapolis, May 19

Run for Refugees: 5k, St. Paul, June 15

Mile in My Shoes Downtown Runaround: 5k, Minneapolis, June 2

Emotions in Motion: 5k, Minneapolis, Aug. 4

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure: 5k, Edina, May 12

Events and Holidays

Despite the fact that summer is the season with the least big-name holidays, Twin Cities residents have found plenty of reasons to celebrate from May to September. Make your parents proud on their respective days, or sweat for your country before you devour hot dogs and cheap beer in her name.

Red, White & Boom!: Half marathon, relay, 5k, Minneapolis, July 4

Torch Light 5k: 5k, Minneapolis, July 24

Mother’s Day 5k: 5k, Minneapolis, May 12

Star Tribune Ugly Tie Father’s Day Race: 5k, Minneapolis, June 16

Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run: 5k, Minneapolis, June 23

Fun and Novelty Runs

With added elements like post-race parties and handfuls of colored powder to launch at your friends, these themed fun runs are more about the experience than the competition. Costumes are always encouraged. The dorkier and tutu-ier, the better.

Tiki Run: Half marathon, 10k, 5k, 1-mile, St. Paul, June 16

Glo Run: 5k, Bloomington, Aug. 25

Color Run: 5k, St. Paul, July 7

Run and Ride Valley Fair: Half marathon, quarter marathon, 5k, 1-mile, Aug. 11

Gopher to Badger: Half marathon, 10k, 5k, Stillwater, Aug. 10

The Big Fat Greek 5k: 5k, Minneapolis, Sept. 6

Recurring

Gorgeous regional parks, local breweries, and free community 5k's are all good things you can't have too much of, which is why these races happen more than once.

Eagan Parkrun: 5k, every Saturday

MN Brewery Series: 5k, 36 races May-Dec.

Endless Summer Trail Run Series: varying lengths, 5 weeknight races

For a more exhaustive list of races in the area, visit runningintheusa.com.