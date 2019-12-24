Get Your Sweat on in the Stadium

× Expand U.S. Bank Stadium U.S. Bank Stadium U.S. Bank Stadium

Your tax dollars paid for U.S. Bank Stadium–it’s time to make use of it. We’re not suggesting $300 for the nosebleeds at the Vikings-Bears game on Sunday. We’re talking a workout with an NFL view for under $10.

Like its puffy white predecessor, U.S. Bank Stadium hosts annual indoor running and roller skating events, Winter Warm-Up. We’ll give you a hole punch in your MN-Card when you don your ‘blades or lace up your sneakers and do laps around the Vikings stadium concourse. Skaters on the main and runners on the upper. These Monday and Wednesday night workouts give you a strangely peaceful view of an almost empty U.S. Bank Stadium. It’ll make you feel like a VIP insider–trust me.

I’m not a runner, but I can attest to the smooth sailing of stadium rollerblading, without the annoying bumps and cracks of outdoor asphalt paths. The circular track does have one minor downside: one of your legs is continually getting a higher-intensity workout. So, you may be sitting lopsided for a day or so afterward.

Any good warm-up requires proper gear, and this is no exception: helmets and skates or running shoes are a must. Nab tickets ahead online to guarantee your workout date–they do sell out. (Tickets can also serve as your accountability partner.)

This indoor run-skate is for any of us who don’t like exercising in air colder than our freezer and those of us who scream “Minnesota Vikings” in the middle of the Lizzo song, even though we know none of the other words. While you may not come out looking like Thielen, Diggs, or Smith, you will come out a bit stronger and with a little more Bold North spirit.

Adult tickets are $8, children’s tickets are $5, kids under 5 are free. Bag check is $2. Skaters enter through the Legacy Gate, runners enter through the Polaris Gate. January 8th, 13th, 15th, 29th, February 3rd, 5th, and 10th, 5–9 p.m. Open skating 5–8 p.m., speed skating 8–9 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave., Mpls., usbankstadium.com