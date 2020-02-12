Get Your Heart Pumping This Valentine's Day

× Expand via Shutterstock Couple holding hands and snowshoeing

For the Fit Valentiners

Valentine’s Day can be carb- and sweet-heavy—and lucky for you, this weekend is also laden with local fitness and wellness events. Whether you’re on date three or stopped counting years ago, we’ve rounded up ways to get moving with your bae and the whole fam bam this weekend.

Strap on some snowshoes for a hike along the river, then warm up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa with your S.O. and make a candle to take home (so your love burns forever, or something cheesy like that). February 14, Kroening Interpretive Center, 4900 Mississippi Ct., Mpls., facebook.com

Seeing couples skate at CHS Field in Lowertown melts our hearts. This free, artificially-chilled ice rink is open daily, plus hop on over to the SuperSlide and race your sweetie on innertubes down side-by-side tracks. Daily through February 22, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, visitsaintpaul.com

All our favorite things: ‘blades, brews, and bae at Modist Brewing. For the third year, the Nolo brewery will transform into a roller skating rink for Valentine’s Day. Even if you’re holding hands while skating, you still have an open hand for a beer. BYOS (bring your own skates) or rent them for $3. February 14, Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Mpls., eventbrite.com

Children and parents can put their heads together and learn about suicide prevention, anxiety, and other mental health topics. Plus, performances in the TCF Rotunda from local groups like the Minnesota Vikings Skol Line and Katy Vernon. February 15, Mall of America, eventbrite.com

Do V-Day weekend family–style, in snowsuits at Elm Creek Park. Make sure to register online to save your spot. Follow it up with hot cocoa at home or head to Arbor Lakes for yummy spots to warm up. February 15, Elm Creek Park Reserve, 12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove, eventbrite.com

Hit the courts for a tennis–ping–pong combo sport at the recently–opened pickleball courts at Minneapolis Cider Company. There’s also a traditional ping–pong table if the life size version isn’t for you. What better way to tell someone you love them than to beat them at a paddle sport? Clink some hard ciders to celebrate your victory. Daily, Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Mpls., minneapoliscider.co

Start the weekend on the right foot with group dance classes and open dancing at Arthur Murray. Bonus: All first-timers receive a free intro lesson. February 13, Twin Cities Arthur Murray, 5041 France Ave. S., Mpls., eventbrite.com

We’ll give you a holepunch for your MN Card when you strap on snowshoes and spend V-Eve on top of the snow. Learn about local wildlife in the floodplain forest on the guided snowshoe. February 13, Afton State Park, 6959 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, eventbrite.com

Take your relationship to new heights at one of the tallest indoor climbing facilities in North America. Whether you’re a part of the first-timers club or a seasoned pro, there's a route for everyone—choose from the heart. February 14, Vertical Endeavors, multiple locations, verticalendeavors.com

Something for him and something for her: gun safety and basic training, plus canvas painting equals one badass Valentine’s Date. February 14–15, Aim. Point. Shoot. Firearms Academy, Robbinsdale, eventbrite.com

With the Gals

So Valentine’s Day ain’t your thang. Well, you’ve stopped at the right place—sometimes the best thing you can have is a facial with friends or a boxing class with your besties … or your mom. Grab your Lorelai and Rory and get out there!

Kick off your girlfriend celly on Thursday with drink specials at the Hewing’s rooftop bar. Watch the skyline sunset, then head into the sauna for a Thermaculture Thursday sweat sesh. (Make sure to book tickets in advance.) If you’re less of a night owl, The Gem Life Kundalini Yoga on Saturday morning is for early birds—the Hewing’s Nordic restaurant Tullibee is perfect for brunchy types, too. February 13 & 15, Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., hewinghotel.com

Burn some pre-V-Day calories, then lend a hand creating feminine hygiene products for women experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities. Local fitness and gift vendors complete the night. Bonus: get 15 percent off celebration juice (brandies and liqueurs distilled in-house) nearby at The Dampfwerk Distillery. February 13, Skybox Gym, 4930 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park, skyboxgym.com

Rally your fearless GFs together and get vertical at the Minnesota Climbing Co-Op. All women climbers—women-identifying trans, femme, and non-binary—are welcome, new or experienced. Event is free but donations go toward getting more Twin Cities womxn climbing. Snacks, giveaways, and climbing tips and tricks all included. February 13, Minnesota Climbing Co-Op, 1620 Central Ave., Ste. 178, Mpls., mnclimbingcoop.com

Flying Solo

Take the opportunity to treat yo-self to some chocolate, a massage, a goofy run, or some mani-pedi action. This weekend is all about loving yourself, too!

Strip down for a brief Valentine's weekend run—do long underwear count? The mile-ish Cupid's Undie Run fights neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder in children. February 15, The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., my.cupids.org

High-Flying Workout

Some people get caught up in their feels, and some people would rather get caught up in aerial rope. Turn the holiday around and upside down with a beginners class, hosted by Dragons Lair Performing Arts. February 15, Dragons Lair Performing Arts, 575 9th St. SE, Mpls., dragonslairperformingarts.com

It’s the V-Day duo we never knew we needed in our lives. This unique, two-in-one workshop kicks off with 90 minutes of fiery-red floral design (guided by Simply Stated Elegance), and leads into a fiery-hot pole dance routine with the help of Knockout Bodies Pole Dance and Fitness Studio. Wear red! February 13, Knockout Bodies Pole Dance and Fitness Studio, 2216 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., facebook.com

Because self love is the most rewarding journey you can take. Trek the snowy trails of Minnehaha Park as you internally reflect (with others). A special meditation during the guided walk will focus on being in the flow of self discovery. February 15, Minnehaha Park, 4749 46th Ave. S., St. Paul, eventbrite.com

Break a sweat at Twin Spirits Distillery and sample various workouts from Northeast Fitness and boxing by Lisa Van Ahn, who will inspire you to express your inner strength. How's that for a little self love? February 10, Twin Cities Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., eventbrite.com

Focus on yourself this Valentine’s Day with this workshop on inner healing. Finish out the session with meditation on self love and releasing non-loving thoughts. February 14, Soul Studio, 6450 Oxford St., St. Louis Park, eventbrite.com

Learn the basics of 6-count swing in a day—no sweetheart required. After the 4-hour instructional, stick around for live music and a DJ set to put your Jitterbug into practice. February 15, The Historic Triune Masonic Temple, 1898 Iglehart Ave., St. Paul, facebook.com

Take advantage of the love in the air with more Valentine’s date ideas to celebrate your better half, your furry friend, and your best buddies.