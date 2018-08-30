Get Out There: Q&A with P.J. Fleck

× Expand Photo courtesy of the University of Minnesota

If you were starting to feel guilty—but not that guilty—after that third helping of something fried on a stick from the State Fair, don’t worry, you’re in good company. “I gotta work out about 10 times harder now,” says P.J. Fleck, head coach of the University of Minnesota football team. “But it’s definitely worth it.”

Now in his second year at the helm of the Gopher squad, Fleck (an Illinois native) fully embraces Minnesota culture and traditions—including sampling his way through the Fairgrounds on opening day. And while he’s the last person who needs another, harder workout (Google “PJ Fleck jumping” if you don’t believe us), we don’t doubt he’ll do one anyway. We’re also sure he’ll continue to sprinkle in days of State Fair-like eating to his otherwise super healthy lifestyle.

“I don't have a desk job,” Fleck says. “I’m either out at practice or out in the community or doing all these different events. So for me, it's about moderation in everything that I eat. I eat very healthy, but on the same end, I do have my cheat days.”

Fleck struck that balance throughout his collegiate and professional playing career (at Northern Illinois University and with the San Francisco 49ers, respectively), and made the choice to continue it once he traded his helmet for a whistle in 2006. It’s a decision he has to make over and over again each day, which, being a busy head coach and all, isn’t always easy to do. As he prepares to kick off the 2018-19 season, we grabbed a few minutes with him to find out how he remains one of the healthiest Minnesotans in town with very little time to commit to such a status.

What has motivated you to continue on a healthy path since the end of your playing career?

When you're a professional football player, that's your job, to stay active, to stay healthy. Your body is your job. When you're done playing, that's not necessarily the case, but in my career, I believe it still is. I'm the second or third youngest head coach in the country, and I think I've always wanted to look like the youngest.

So who’s really in better shape—you or your players?

We run our program at a very, very high level, where most of the people in our organization have to be very active to keep up. So it's very important to me, in the style of practice we run, the style of program we run, that everyone is in really good shape. The best shape that they can be in.

We also have the job that's very stressful. There are coaches fired every single year for not winning enough, there's a lot of high stress in our field, so it's also a stress reducer. I feel way better when I work out than when I don't. It's part of a healthy lifestyle, it's part of our organization, it's part of an expectation we have to have our players see us staying active as well. I think that's important.

Are you a morning or evening workout person?

I'm a morning person. I love to get my workouts done in the morning because as the day gets going, as a head football coach, there's so much that takes your attention away. Nine times out of 10, I have a schedule for the day, but that schedule changes drastically throughout the day. I can never know things are gonna happen the way I need them to to have this hour at lunch to workout. So, I get it done early in the morning. My wife, Heather, and I work out together as much as we possibly can. That's something that's part of our time together.

Some people fall in one camp or the other—strength training or cardio. Which is more your style?

That depends. It might be running or elliptical, and there's always weights involved. Neither me or my wife is lifting for bulk anymore—to get bigger and stronger. It’s more just to be healthy and to have fit muscles and to have a fit body, a fit mind. We do lots of weights, but really, lighter weights. We run, we elliptical, we bike. We do as much as we can.

Where are your favorite spots to run and bike around the Twin Cities?

We have our own trails around our neighborhood where we live [in Edina]. Once in a while, I'll be running around campus—it’s such a beautiful place. There's that zen to it, that peace, when you're running outside, especially on campus.

What have you and the team found to be the best ways to recover from tough workouts?

We’ve added Pilates, we've added yoga, we've added what we call "team coffee," which is a very soft tissue work in the mornings, just the roll out with the rollers, just the stretch. We also have massage therapy every Sunday for our players.

And we have, I think, one the best mental health departments in all of college football. That's a part of it. There's a big epidemic of mental health, not just college football players, but college students in general. We have four full-time mental health specialists at the University of Minnesota, which our players are using that more and more. That’s something we brought with us [from Western Michigan] that we really wanted to instill here. It's that important that you have it. You have 10 assistant coaches that coach positions, but you still need a mind coach. We call Dr. Carly [Anderson] and Dr. Justin [Anderson] our 11th coaches, our mind coaches.

What do you do to check in with your own mental wellness during the season?

Our family, our four kids and Heather, my wife, we love the water—water sports are our getaway. Whether that's wake surfing, knee boarding, tubing with the kids, that's just our getaway. And we're very active. We're huge paddleboard people. Our daughters will sit on the front of our paddleboards, and we'll go as a family. Water's our peace, water's our zen. It's a very spiritual place for us.

How about in the winter? Do you still find ways to be active?

We have four kids, so we're usually outside in the snow. Our activities—making snowmen in the yard, building forts, snowball fights—those are workouts in themselves!

We also love going to different parks and tubing, things like that. We haven't got the kids snowmobiling or cross-country skiing just yet, which I'm sure we'll get on eventually. But the wintertime for the team is recruiting season. I'm usually gone most of December and January. Then in February, we try to find ways to go someplace warm for a week as a family.

You're known as such a high-energy guy. What sorts of things are you eating throughout the day to keep that up?

It's very difficult in season—I can lose a lot of weight because I sometimes forget to eat. Heather's always making sure that I've eaten breakfast, lunch, and dinner because you truly can lose 15 to 20 pounds in season without even knowing it.

Heather is on the keto diet, and I'm on more of just moderation. I like all types of food from all different places. But Heather's a little bit more on the strict keto diet. She's very disciplined in that.

Do you prefer cooking or eating out?

We eat out at a lot of restaurants when we're out and around the Twin Cities area. We have our favorite places that kind of know us and know what we like, and that's important to us.

Which are some of your go-to’s?

There's a bunch. We do everything we can to switch it up. We love The CoV, whether that's in Wayzata or Edina because we love seafood. We love fresh fish, so that's a great place for us. We love Butcher and the Boar, the variety and the ambiance there. We also love Spoon and Stable.

How about when you’re jonesing for a cheat day?

The Red Cow in Edina—that might be our favorite cheat day. I get the breakfast burger with peanut butter and egg on it. That's a great Sunday cheat.

What’s the best piece of advice you have for anyone looking to start or continue on their health journey?

One of the best quotes I've learned in my entire life is “never sacrifice what you really want down the road for what you really want right now.” I think that goes into health. You're not going to get to the point you want unless you handle right now, unless you're putting good things in your body and you're taking care of yourself now.

The human nature is always, 'well I'll do it later, or I'll do it tomorrow, or I'll start next year.' And that's not the way to live your life. If you want something down the road, then you better do it right now. Or else "down the road" is going to be sacrificed.

