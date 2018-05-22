Get Out There: Q&A with Mike Phillips of Red Table Meat Co.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Phillips Mike Phillips in a bike race.

“It was fine. I mean, it was a little nasty, but fine.”

Mike Phillips describes the gnarliest bike crash of his life like someone else might describe an uneventful weekend. At the starting line of Iowa City’s Jingle Cross cyclo-cross race in 2013, Phillips got tangled with another racer and hit the pavement, hard enough to fracture his hand, humerus, and get some serious road rash. Infection-causing, hospitalizing road rash. But you know, “it was fine.”

After the accident, Phillips scaled way back on competition riding, but not because of the sort of emotional trauma you expect follows a wipeout like that—he says his mental state was (spoiler alert!) totally fine. Rather, the crash just so happened to coincide with the development of his meat curing business, Red Table Meat Co. “I really needed to focus on getting the Red Table build-out done and getting the business started,” Phillips says. “So racing just wasn't as important.” Since Red Table’s opening in 2014, meat making continues to take up most of Phillips’s time, but the self-proclaimed biking addict says he’ll never give up cycling completely. Like his products, his rides these days are just packaged a little differently—mainly as pack pedals with the next generation of great Minnesota bikers. Phillips and a fellow cycling enthusiast coach a young group of local up-and-comers, including Phillips’s 17-year-old son. We caught up with him midway through his trek down to Chicago for a race with said young group, and learned more about life after the crash, how he stays healthy working in the food industry, and what’s next for Red Table.

How did you first get into cycling?

When I was a kid, I was from a little tiny town in Iowa. No one else was doing it, and it seemed cool to me, so I started doing it.

When did “it seemed cool” turn into a desire to enter real, competitive races?

I actually had a football coach who took a group of my friends and I on RAGBRAI—that's a big ride across Iowa. We did that week-long ride across Iowa and all got interested in it, and I just kept going with it. I think I was 13 or 14 then.

And now you’re passing the torch…

A friend and I started an organization called Bike City Juniors where we work with kids from [ages] 10 to 18. We teach them basic road skills and how to ride together on the road and in the trails. Then there are kids who are really interested in racing, so we keep going if they want to keep going. We have about 30 kids or in the group, and of those, maybe 10 race.

What does the future look like for a young cyclist these days?

That's what I like about getting kids into it early, it's a huge lifelong sport. There are college teams. The University of Minnesota has one, and they compete against each other, but there's also amateur racing that doesn't have anything to do with the school. It's become quite a thing.

Be honest, who has to let who win when you join them on a ride?

[Laughs] It's hard to keep up with them at this point. They're fast.

Pre-crash Mike Phillips would have dusted them off, no question. Take us back to the day of the accident. How did it happen?

Cyclo-cross races are kind of backwards in a weird way. The sprint happens at the beginning of the race because everybody wants to be the first into the hard section. Another guy was leaning on me, and I saw his wheels go out from underneath him, and that's all I know. Within 30 seconds, I had broken bones.

What were you first thoughts when you hit the ground?

To get back up. I knew I hit hard, but I couldn't feel any broken bones yet because it was just adrenaline. And then there was a woman standing right beside me who saw it and she was like, “You're not going anywhere, just stay down.” Some people shepherded me to the emergency folks, and then my arm really started to hurt. I knew there was something bad.

Like hospitalization bad?

Just to the ER. But back in Minnesota, I had to go in for the infection.

Infection? Wow, you really couldn’t (forgive the pun) catch a break, huh…

Yeah, that was kind of crazy. I was back in Minnesota at that point, and I went to the orthopedist who was looking at my broken bones and assessing me. He noticed that it was swollen, and standing there with my wife, I just went four shades of white and got so dizzy and nauseous. Right away he was like, “I'm admitting you. Now.”

How quickly did your wife try to permanently revoke your riding privileges after seeing you through all that?

When you have a couple of those crashes that set you back, it slows you down in a way where you don’t feel the need to go at competition that hard anymore. There’s too much on the line. But she's always been very supportive of it. She knows I have a disease [laughs].

When was your first ride, post-crash?

It was in the basement on the stationary bike, and I had a huge white beard! I couldn't shave because one hand was broken, one arm was broken, so I had a huge beard. I think I have a picture of me on that first ride. That was January, I think.

Did you have any hesitations, mentally or emotionally, getting back on the bike?

There was no fear really. No.

How about when you first rode outside, on a bike that could actually tip over again?

Nope. That spring, I was back on my bike that I crashed on, no problem. I had had a crash I think three years previously when I was riding with some teammates I raced with and trusted with my life. There were four of us aligned, and one of the guys kicked up a big stick, and it went into my front wheel and tore the fork right off of my bike. I was down on the ground with a concussion and tons of road rash. I didn't have any clue what happened. That crash made me more hesitant to follow people closely. I really like to see what's coming up at this point [laughs]. But otherwise, no fear.

Without having many emotional setbacks to work through, you had plenty of time to focus on the physical. What sorts of things do competitive cyclists do to stay in shape?

I don't ski, but I know a lot of people who do in the winter, and that can be a good thing. But this year I borrowed a friend's fat bike quite a bit. I always try to ride during the winter to work and back, but I went for more rides on the fat bike. You have all this freedom to ride in the winter now, and it is such an amazing thing, to be able to just be out in it all the time. I'll ride other bikes in the winter, but I'm going to worry about ice and how it beats up the bikes pretty bad. But the fat bike thing is just revolutionary for that.

How about when it comes to your diet? Speaking from experience, how do people who work in the food industry maintain their health?

Most of them aren't healthy [laughs].

Why is that?

There’s a lot of abuse in the food industry because it's a hard job. You get beat up, you work hard, you get burned, you get cut, and most people medicate every night after work. They're working weird hours, they work holidays, they don't see their normal friends, they just see the work crew, and they just get into that pattern of medicating. It's super unhealthy. I remember owning a restaurant, Chet’s, and having been in that vein of being unhealthy. I had been playing in bands, smoking cigarettes, and drinking.

Is anything being done to help buck the trend? What resources are out there for food industry folks who want to turn their health around?

I think that the food industry is doing a lot of work right now to try to make sure that they take care of their people. There's a big fundraising group in California called Chef Cycle. There are also a lot of folks in the food industry now who ride and ski. And that has become more prevalent in the last 10 years.

You’ve managed to keep your fitness intact. There must be something special in all that Red Table meat…

There is, to me, a super big opportunity for us there. We make salami, which is an alive product, it has a starter culture in it. It does great things for your micro-biome in your stomach, and it's a ready source of protein that is shelf stable. We are looking at making a snack stick that people could carry with them when they're canoeing or backpacking or riding or bike packing. I have several friends who use it now in those sorts of applications, and they're like, "This is great." Instead of eating all that sugary junk that's on the market, it's a really great source of protein.

Making the sugary stuff sure would be easier, though. Why did you and your team decide on the more time consuming, but less processed approach to making your products?

This was the only way we wanted to do it. It was some work to do it, but it wasn't scary when we knew that that was the right way to do it. We said, “Alright, this is what we have to go through, so let's just do it.”

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.