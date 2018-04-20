Get Out There: Q&A with Alisha Perkins

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alisha Perkins Alisha Perkins running.

Alisha Perkins has a PSA for all those moms out there: sometimes, it’s OK to hide from your kids. “As moms, we tend to forget that it's OK to take care of ourselves first,” says the mother of two and wife of newly retired Minnesota Twins pitcher, Glen Perkins. “And so even if you can get 10 minutes where you lock yourself in the closet, take some deep breaths, or read a book while they just run around the house. You become a better spouse, a better partner, a better parent, a better friend.”

She’s certainly not condoning leaving a screaming newborn to fend for itself while you catch up on last night’s Grey’s Anatomy, but “me” time is crucial. About eight years ago, Perkins learned just how much. Back then, she really only exercised enough to maintain a guilt-free diet, usually tapping out after a two-mile run. But after a day she spent entirely in the company of a pair kiddos, both under the age of two, (as she did every day during her husband’s spring training in Fort Myers) she couldn’t bring herself to turn around just yet. “I was like, ‘That was only 20 minutes. I need to be away a little bit longer,’” she says. “So I just kept running. It was the only quiet time I had mentally.”

As Perkins tells it, she became a different person during the extra miles she ran. She had been battling anxiety for years prior, but the runner’s high she got that day unlocked her mind in a way that therapy never had. “It felt so stupid, but something happened out there,” she says. “I came back feeling more relaxed and more calm than I had in years. It blew me away.”

Perkins has been a capital “R” Runner ever since. She’s tackled marathons, serves on the board of Girls on the Run Twin Cities, launched a health and wellness podcast, and with her loads of spare time, penned a book about her experiences called Running Home. We got her to stand still long enough to tell us how it all came together.

Running is clearly a passion for you now, but what sort of place did it have in your life before?

I always ran. From the time I was in second or third grade, I was in the Lakeville Track Association, but really, into high school and college, it was only short distances. I always said I'd never go more than 200 meters. A full lap around the track was too long for me. But after college, or later into college, I kinda just took up running a mile or two just to be able to eat and drink whatever I wanted. It was about 2010 the first time I actually went further than two miles and kind of fell in love with it instead of hated it.

And you still love it, eight years and more-miles-than-we-can-count later?

I definitely think there's moments when it's not fun. But I've found [that] it becomes not fun for me when it becomes a job. If I sign up to run a marathon, and I get wrapped up in my own head about a time I want to hit, or something like that, then it becomes like, "OK, if this works out, then I have to go this far at this fast." When the word becomes 'have to' that's when it's not fun for me anymore. There's been a lot of times where I've had to fall in love with running again, because I got so far away from the thing that brought me joy in the beginning.

Sixteen inches of snow’ll do that to ya. How do you keep at it year-round?

I'm kind of a wimp when it comes to running in the winter. Truthfully, I'm so impressed by the people who can go out no matter if it's 40 below or there's ice. I'm just not that tough. So I do a lot of treadmill running. But in winter, I'll do a lot more yoga sculpt classes—we have a Peloton bike, so I'll do a couple bike classes. I mix it up a lot more in the winter just because running on a treadmill can be really monotonous.

When Mother Nature does let you take the scenic route, where are your go-to paths?

I do a lot of running around Lakeville, just because that's where we live. The Greenway is awesome, too, because it connects to Minnehaha. You can go forever down there. You could run the lake, hop on the Greenway, head over to Minnehaha—you can literally get anywhere in the city on that path. That's wonderful for marathon training because you don't have to stop. You don't come into a lot of cars or obstacles, which is nice.

Otherwise, a lot of St. Paul—down Summit is always beautiful, across the river. I try to find new and different routes or mix it up.

Deciding to mix it up has certainly served you well in the past. Leading up to the run that wound up being a huge breakthrough for you, both mentally and physically, had you talked to anyone about the state of your anxiety?

I would guess the first person I probably told was my mom. I knew that she had struggled as well, not nearly as openly about it, but I just had known. And at the time it started to get really bad, Glen was gone a lot. Not that I wouldn't have told him, but I already knew that it was stressful for him to be away from us, trying to navigate his career, and I didn't want to also throw on top of it that his wife was having a moment. It's easy to talk to my mom. Woman to woman, it's kind of an easier thing, too.

What were those conversations like?

I think she just did a lot of sympathizing, which was obviously helpful. But I have a very proactive personality, and so I sought out a therapist. It was nothing against [my mom], it just wasn't the route that they went back then, you know? I don't think it dawned on her to be like, "You should see somebody about it," because back in her day, you just dealt with what you had, and [people would say] "you're fine, tough it out."

It feels like a little bit of that attitude still surrounds the mental health topic today, and yet, there are folks like you who choose to talk about it anyway. Why do you think it’s so important to keep advancing these types of conversations?

First and foremost, everybody has something. And to me, there's never been anything to be ashamed of. [Anxiety] is something I can't control, it's something that I've taken serious effort to try to deal with. But I guess there was never a whole lot of shame surrounding it for me. Just the same way you wouldn't shame somebody about having diabetes. It is the way I am, and it's the way a lot of people are. I think we've spent way too long trying to pretend that everything's OK when everything's not. And it's OK to not be OK. But that's where it starts. If everyone was just a little more honest, I think things could really be different.

What makes you so hopeful for that change?

I think—and this is a terrible analogy—the mental health conversation is where the gay conversation was 20 years ago. To me, we're on the cusp of it becoming less taboo. Think about what it meant to be gay 20 years ago, how difficult it was, how taboo it was, how people didn't talk about it. And now, you can marry whoever you want, you can adopt kids, and there's parades. Obviously they still have struggles and difficulties, but we've learned and we've adapted and we're growing. Sure, we're not where we need to be, but we're moving closer. I think the mental health conversation is kind of on the same route.

How else besides running do you take care of your mental health?

I think that there's a huge connection between your body and your mind. If running's not your thing, try to be active at some point. You'd be shocked at out much it will raise your overall mood—your general outlook on everything—if you just went for a walk. It just starts with a walk or a bike ride, anything simple. In this society, we're always trying to top one another. We forget, in the process, to figure out what we actually need from ourselves.

In your case, we hear you’ve found something you don’t need, too: dairy. With an allergy like that, would you prefer to cook or eat out?

I would prefer to eat out [laughs]. Glen is definitely the one who cooks more often in our house. But for the most part, it's a lot of meat and potatoes and vegetables. You'd be surprised—it's not as hard as you'd think, especially once you get used to it. Obviously, I'd love to just eat a pizza sometimes, but we've found ways around that too. I can do goat cheese, and Punch Pizza will do goat cheese on a pizza if I ask them. It's been a learning process.

Between dairy-free cooking experiments, does chef Glen ever join you for a run to keep active in retirement?

No, he's not a runner. But he's been busy outside doing stuff all the time. He tells me he's gonna join me at yoga sculpt sometime this spring, so we'll see if he holds true to that.

How about your daughters—will running ever become a Perkins family affair?

Our older one, Addie, is a runner. She actually runs cross country and track already. She ran a half marathon in Mankato when she was nine. So she's definitely the runner of the two of them. And our younger one has zero interest in running [laughs]. She plays hockey year-round. That's her jam, and she's pretty fun to watch.

Sign up for our Be Well newsletter to get the latest health and wellness coverage.