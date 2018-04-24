Get in Gear: Activewear Picks for Spring

× Expand Spring workout clothes.

Breathe Easy

The loose cut on this mesh parachute tank gives you a ton of breathability and is easy to move in—perfect for tackling a new spring workout. ($62), co-branded by Splits 59 and Fly Feet Running, 15 S. 5th St., #100, Mpls., flyfeetrunning.com

Back at it

You had us at adjustable straps—the windowpane cutouts on this sports bra are just a stylish bonus. ($55), from Lolë, 337 N. Washington Ave., lolewomen.com

Keep it on the Low

These color-blocked no-shows give extra cushion for the bottom of the foot and hug the arch for performance support. ($16), by Darn Tough, From 45 Degrees, 229 S. Main St., Stillwater, 45-degrees.com

Flower Power

Floral prints are big everywhere else this spring—why not in the gym, too? It’s a lot of color at first glance, but just think, literally every top you own will match! ($49), from Zuma Blu, zumablu.com

Vintage Vibes

The most comfortable shirt in your closet moonlights as an uber-functional workout tee with that trendy lived-in look. ($30), from Gear Running Store, 4406 France Ave. S., Edina, gearrunningstore.com

Holding Pattern

Kick your plain black leggings up a notch with mixed pattern detailing. ($69), from Radiate Yoga, radiate.yoga

Runs with Wool

The perfect grab-and-go sneaks have elastic, no-tie laces, and are made of wool, which naturally regulates the foot’s temperature. Dare to go sockless—these babies resist dirt and odor-causing foot bacteria. ($148), by Baabuk, from Gear Running Store, 4406 France Ave. S., Edina, gearrunningstore.com

Back to Basics

UrbanHalo's signature fold-over headband in this subtle monochromatic pattern is crazy soft, crazy tough on sweat, and won’t give you that too-tight headache other nylon headbands will. ($15), from UrbanHalo, urbanhalo.com

Take a Hike

Gents—upgrade from that intramural champion shirt you’ve had since college for your next trail trek. Patagonia’s western-inspired shirt is made from 100 percent recycled polyester. The vents on the sides and back keep you cool and offer a flexible range of motion. And the plaid? That’s just for show. ($89), by Patagonia, from Mill City Running, 411 E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls., millcityrunning.com

Like Magic

The lightweight, April showers-resistant Houdini jacket lives up to its name. Post-workout, it packs down into a bag smaller than your hand. ($99), by Patagonia, from Mill City Running, 411 E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls., millcityrunning.com

