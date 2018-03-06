From Kombucha to Kefir: The Benefits of Fermented Foods

× Expand Photo by Claudia Totir/Getty Images Fruit, yogurt, and granola bowl

After overcoming a scary, drug-resistant bacterial infection several years ago, I decided to take an active role in my gut health. I read up on the “good” and “bad” bacteria that live in our insides and started stocking up on probiotic supplements, kefirs, and yogurts. The first time I tried kombucha, nothing could prepare me for the sheer acidic blast of vinegar that hit my mouth. Nowadays, I rarely go without pairing the now-ubiquitous fermented tea drink with my lunch. It isn’t for status or show (it’s been called “the new soda” of the millennial generation)—I do it for the probiotics. (And the sour taste!)

What’s Your Gut Bacteria Telling You?

“Good gut health is linked to important immune functions, like reducing the risk of colon cancer, improving intestinal health, and mitigating the symptoms of lactose intolerance,” says Paul Ratté, ND, assistant professor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. In fact, it’s been revealed that the gut wall houses up to 70 percent of the cells that make up your immune system. “If your good and bad bacteria levels are out of whack, it can create a whole host of issues.” Chief among them: gas, diarrhea, bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome or disease—all telltale signs of an unhealthy gut.

If you’re in the camp that experiences these unpleasant symptoms—whether ongoing or situational—reaching for a probiotic supplement can’t hurt. But it’s not exactly a cure-all either.

“It’s ideal to get probiotics from your food source,” says Ratté. “Fermented foods come with a broad spectrum of bacteria rather than just a few strains.” Ratté reminds me that before we had refrigerators, we preserved our foods with starting culture (bacteria) to promote the production of lactic acid. Elie Metchnikoff, the ‘Father of Probiotics’ attributed positive gut health outcomes to lactic-acid producing bacteria. “Oral administration of cultures of fermentative bacteria would implant the beneficial bacteria in the intestinal tract,” he said.

Your Gut On Antibiotics

This discovery came in especially handy after antibiotics were made available to the public, with their objective to drive out bacteria. As the dynamics of infectious diseases evolved, we learned that wiping out all of our bacteria left the gut open for any fungus or yeast strain to wander in and take residency. This is how superbugs are born. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria survives better in the host and causes more infections. “The resistant bacteria thrive in the large intestine to reproduce,” says Ratté. “Having a diversity of bacteria provides competition between commensal [good] and potential pathogenic bacteria.” In other words, having enough good guys keep the bad guys at bay.

If you’re concerned about the bacteria-purging effects of an antibiotic, it’s best to consult your primary care provider for a plan that’s best for you. However, clinicians and dietitians recommend that probiotics should be taken until at least a week or two after the antibiotics course has ended. (Medicine still interacts with the gut microbe well after you've stopped taking it.) To get the most out of your probiotic intake, space it out at least two hours apart from your antibiotic.

"Your gut microbiome needs a population of diverse species.” — Paul Ratté, Northwestern Health Sciences University

When your bacterial diversity is low, with little to no other bacteria to compete with, it can overgrow and become pathogenic. But good bacterial diversity makes it especially difficult for antibiotic-resistant bacteria to survive in the gut. “We’re starting to look at gut health as maintaining diversity within this spectrum, which means your gut microbiome needs a population of varied species,” he says.

Lucky for us, our gut bacteria is responsive anytime we introduce changes to our diet. In the World Journal of Gastroenterology, it’s stated that diet continues to be the most important determinant in shaping the composition, diversity, and richness, even throughout adulthood.

3 Tips For a Good Gut

So, how do we start eating for bacterial diversity? As Ratté previously mentioned, naturally-occurring, probiotic-rich foods is a smart start.

Hold the Sugar. You should be looking for plain kefir, full-fat yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and unsweetened kombucha,” he says. “We have a tendency to doctor these products up with sugar, but you can train your palate to like sour things! One hundred years ago, key lime pie flavored yogurt didn’t exist—yogurt was just plain and sour and it was really good.” Pro tip: mix together ⅔ cup of your favorite sweetened yogurt with ½ cup of the plain stuff. Live Organisms = Limited Shelf Life. Buyers should beware of foods whose labels promise a certain number of live and active bacteria cultures. This means that at the time of manufacturing, there may have been 100 million microorganisms living in the food. But the longer the food sits on the shelf, the more bacteria it loses. “These companies have to pay for the USDA requirements to get that label,” he says, which puts the small players at a disadvantage. “Oftentimes, they just added the bacteria to the product, making it like a supplement. It might be more digestible that way, but there’s likely a lack of strain diversity in the product.” Takeaway: Not all yogurts are created equal. Look for the ones that are unsweetened, high in protein, and contain at least five live active cultures. Lactose Sensitivities. Dairy isn’t the sole source of probiotics. Those with lactose sensitivities should consider kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, miso (made of fermented soybeans), pickles fermented in brine, and beet kvass (fermented beets with lemon and salt). And if a bowl of sauerkraut or a swig of kombucha isn’t your cup of tea, it doesn’t hurt to pop a probiotic supplement—at least until your taste buds get acclimated. Says Ratté, “Think of it as an insurance policy for your GI tract.”

The Northwestern Health Clinic Bloomington provides chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, massage therapy, physical therapy, and naturopathic medicine services with treatment including nutrition.