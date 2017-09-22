Fly Feet Runs to Wayzata

Fly Feet Running, the ambitious high-intensity training fitness studio which launched less than a year ago in downtown Minneapolis, is sprinting to the suburbs. A second location will open this winter at the Promenade of Wayzata. Larger than the original—and with free and plentiful parking, a factor that has no doubt kept some away from the downtown shop— Fly Feet Wayzata will feature two studios to accommodate larger classes as well as smaller group training, private classes, and personal training.

Founded by former Target merchandise manager Kristin Shane, Fly Feet was designed for expansion. No detail has been overlooked, from the inspirational sayings on the studio walls for optimal selfie moments to the spacious locker rooms, and the top-notch retail assortment including apparel, beauty products, and mobility tools. Retail accounts for 20 percent of Fly Feet's revenue, and will feature prominently in Wayzata as well.

Fly Feet has also worked diligently to build community through community runs, social media, and four-week programs that include healthy eating along with exercise. At Fly Feet's core are intense workouts combing treadmill intervals, weights, and mobility exercises led by two coaches in every class. Former pro soccer player Aaron Leventhal serves as Fly Feet’s director of programming.

“As with everything we do at Fly Feet, we listen to our consumers,” Shane says. “They have been asking us to open out west since we launched downtown in November."

In a market study, Wayzata rose to the top, Shane says. “Finding a spot that is truly community focused, prioritizes living healthy and embraces supporting local businesses was critical for us.”

The Wayzata Fly Feet will be located at 881 Lake Street North.