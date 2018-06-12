Farmers’ Market Finds: How to Choose the Season’s Most Nutritious Produce

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Nicollet Mall Farmers' Market in downtown Minneapolis The Nicollet Farmers’ Market in downtown Minneapolis is back after a 3-year absence.

Dig out your shorts, grab a sunhat, hit the cash machine, and sling a few canvas totes over your shoulder—it’s officially farmers’ market season! As only Minnesotans can, we just gracefully whiplashed from piles of snow to hot, humid days and we are so ready to load up on the fresh fruits and vegetables that are celebrating the sun right along with us.

If you’re overwhelmed by the bounty, it’s OK. There’s a strategy to explore while perusing those piles of seasonal produce and it’s called: nutrient density. We might as well get the most bang for our buck, yes?

Professor Maria G. Boosalis, PhD, MPH, RDN, LD, College of Health and Wellness at Northwestern Health Sciences University, has a few easy tricks for choosing nutritious fruits and vegetables from the market. She suggests:

Look for a variety of colors, textures, and flavors. Think multi-colored lettuces, sturdier dark leafy greens, luscious purple eggplants, juicy red berries and cherries, and a rainbow of peppers to jumpstart your appetite. Plan to eat some raw, some cooked, and to aim for covering half your plate in vegetables and fruits as you plan your market-haul meals.

Focus on locally-grown, peak-season produce since it’s usually the freshest, tastes great, and generally saves money.

Challenge yourself to try something new. If you see a vegetable you don’t recognize, ask the grower about it and chat about how best to prepare it. You’ll get to know your grower, walk away with a new recipe to try, and perhaps find a new favorite ingredient.

× Expand Produce at the Mill City Farmers' Market Mill City Farmers’ Market

To preserve freshness and enjoy your bounty safely, it’s important to store produce properly and to carefully wash it before eating. Via foodsafety.gov:

Wash your hands carefully before handling produce.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas.

Rinse produce under running water, even if you aren’t planning on eating the skin. Don’t use soap, detergent, or commercial produce washes.

Scrub firm produce - like melons or cucumbers - with a clean produce brush.

Dry produce with a paper towel or clean cloth towel.

Refrigerate promptly.

In her book Eating On the Wild Side, author Jo Robinson recommends eating foods like artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, kale, leeks, lettuce, and spinach first, because they lose their nutrients the most quickly. She also suggests that to boost the nutrient density of certain plant foods, rough them up a bit before eating them.

Wait, what?

Robinson recommends “press, then rest” garlic for at least 10 minutes before cooking to maximize allicin, the compound that makes garlic nutritious. And after washing and drying your lettuces, per above, tear them up before storing to double their antioxidant value. The plant responds to the tearing as if it were being eaten by an insect and produces phytonutrients to fend of the intruders. (Eat the greens within a day or two after tearing them.)

× Expand Produce at the St. Paul Farmers' Market St. Paul Farmers’ Market

Professor Boosalis celebrates farmers market season with colorful salads. When she is in her kitchen, she layers greens and vegetables with berries; protein like beans, meat, or cheese; nuts or seeds for crunch; and finishes with a simple vinaigrette.

“I love extra-virgin olive oil with citrus or balsamic vinegar for salads and for cooked greens, too. Gently sauté greens and finish with dried fruit, walnuts, and a squeeze of lemon for a fast, delicious, and nutritious farmers market dish.”

Are you hungry yet? Market forth!

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural healthcare education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, nutrition, post-bac pre-health/pre-med and B.S. completion. Its Northwestern Health Clinic Bloomington is open to the public and provides treatment in most of the above areas by certified practitioners.

