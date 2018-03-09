Falen Keeps It Real about Health and Fitness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Falen Bonsett Falen Bonsett

Falen Bonsett is all of us. Between her affinity for french fries, disdain for any and all treadmills, and goal of looking and feeling confident in her wardrobe, 101.3 KDWB’s morning co-host truly is the everywoman when it comes to health and wellness. And she’s not afraid to tell it like it really is—the good, the bad, and the bloated. “You know when you get to that point in your clothes where it's like, ‘I don't actually feel comfortable sitting down in these pants anymore’? I don't want to get to that point,” she says. Bonsett has taken to Instagram, her KDWB blog, and the airwaves to share the best and worst moments of her fitness journey, reminding all you fellow travelers out there that you’re not alone.

She’ll have the opportunity to tell more of her story as the moderator of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Heathmakers event on March 15 in the North Memorial Health Specialty Center. We caught up with her on the phone this week for a sneak preview of some of the topics she and the panelists will discuss.

What are your biggest fitness goals right now?

Of course I would like to lose weight, but with age I'm slowly realizing it's not as much about the number for me. There is that number—there's always one, right? You're like, "I wish it was around that number." I think for me, I'm not completely worried about health yet, which I realize sounds terrible. But realistically, when you are younger, you're more about physical appearance than you are about health. And I think you slowly grow into realizing, "Oh my gosh, it has to be about the health." But right now, it's me trying to figure out how to be comfortable.

I don't have a set number, I'm not counting things like points or calories—I'm just tracking what I eat, trying to eat cleaner, eat at home more often, and drink more water. Do the things I know I'm supposed to do, but that I just don't like to do normally.

How is that perspective different than one you had, say, five years ago?

I used to think it was all about cardio, and I hate cardio. I have a really good trainer at Lifetime, Jerome, and he really focuses on weightlifting. So many girls are so afraid to lift weights because they imagine they're gonna be this huge, bulky woman, and they're not looking for that. But that's not the case. I've learned a lot through my training—like, "OK, good, I don't have to do five miles on the treadmill," because that's never gonna be me.

And I always was the queen of trying every single new diet and quick fix. I don't do those anymore. When I see the diet fads that friends try on Instagram, they don't even pique my interest really, because I'm just like, "I know how to do it—I just have to do it."

So that’s a 'no' to running on the track then. Are there other workouts that you do find at least a little bit bearable?

I really do enjoy weightlifting—even though I complain the entire time [laughs]. My trainer would tell you that he probably has no one that whines more than me. I do actually enjoy spin, and I'll do yoga sometimes, but I can't do the intense yoga where it's with weights and heated. It feels like my soul is removed from my body when I do that. I can't do it.

Soul departure seems like it'd be a deal breaker, but are you able to motivate yourself to do some of those dreadful-but-good-for-you workouts regardless (*cough* cardio)?

Yeah, there's no motivation for me. I just know that I have to. And people are like, "Oh, cover up the time on [the treadmill]." No. I'm watching every freaking second. They say, "Watch a movie, or watch a TV show.” OK, I can do that, but it does not make the 30 minutes go any shorter for me at all. There is nothing that makes it enjoyable for me.

I can go on a nice walk around the lakes in summer, and that's fine. That doesn't seem terrible to me, but that's also not running. I have a treadmill at my house, so occasionally—probably two times a week—I'll make myself get on for at least 20 minutes.

Let’s talk food vices. We hear you’ve got a thing for a certain fried starch.

French fries, yes, but I'm actually more sweet than savory. Cookies, brownies, cupcakes, any kind of dessert really—my weakness.

How about healthy foods—any favorite meals?

I'm a terrible cook, and I think that's another reason I like to eat out. I've been making [breakfast]—well, I shouldn't take credit, my boyfriend makes it. I'm never gonna get up super early, so I have to prep ahead of time—I already get up early enough. I try to prepare something that I look forward to in the morning. I was really bad about getting a quick bakery item when I got my coffee, and then that only kept me full for an hour or two. So now I do a breakfast hash and just make an egg fresh each morning—I can't have reheated eggs, it grosses me out.

And I just finally fell into the Instant Pot craze. It took me awhile to get in on that, but my mom kept peer pressuring me, and so finally I did it. I've been looking for cleaner meats I can mix in with brown rice and pico de gallo. I did a healthy, Whole30-approved [dish], which, I don't even know what that is exactly, but I'm assuming that it's cleaner?

Sounds about right.

Less processed maybe? So I did a barbacoa that was super good, and then mixed that with rice and pico. I've been doing that for lunch all week. Just experimenting.

Not too shabby for a self-proclaimed terrible cook!

I'm so bad at cooking. It just frustrates me, I don't look forward to the meal. I have cried over food many times. I've cried after I've spent an hour and a half cooking and prepping and the meal turned out like crap. I've also cried while I shame-ate fast food in my car.

We're sure you're not alone, but not everyone opens up about it. Why is it important to you to share your health and wellness experience with others?

I know that probably the large majority of people in this world have the same issues. So it's like, you're not alone, we all deal with this stuff. My solution isn't going to be your solution, but at least you can relate to someone and know, "OK, they're still figuring it out, so I'm not a loser for not knowing all the answers."

Listen to Falen mornings on KDWB's The Dave Ryan Show and hear from her live at Heathmakers, March 15.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.