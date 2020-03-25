Doug Marshall on Practicing Mindfulness Amid COVID-19

× Expand Scott Vincent Doug Marshall

It takes a special kind of skill to deal with a national emergency with grace and humor. And Doug Marshall has it.

Marshall, a writer and social media brand consultant, turned to the world of self-care in 2010. Over the past decade he’s become a motivational speaker, conducting workshops at places like Lululemon and LAB MPLS. Most recently, he spoke at a panel hosted by Some Great People on social media and anxiety. (And if you’re anything like me, those are two things that now take up a great amount of space in your day-to-day life.)

“I don’t want to make it sound like I’m wearing rose colored glasses," says Marshall. "We don’t need to be in a good mood at all times—I’m not. But, what I am saying is I try to as much as possible so my days don’t feel doomsday.”

Whether it’s working from home for the first time, adjusting to social distancing, or finding out your partner unironically says ‘let’s hit the ground running!’ on conference calls, we're navigating new, and stressful waters. Marshall, who normally works from home, and started social distancing almost two weeks ago, has gotten a head start on finding out what works best to calm his anxiety and keep his energy up without going into denial of what’s going on in the world around us. From dancing like nobody is watching to dressing for your day at home, here are a few of his tips (which have been edited for length and clarity):

Doug’s Tips for Anxiety:

Make a Mantra

For people that do need to go to the grocery store, or pharmacy, it can feel very nerve wracking to be in public right now— especially when there are people lined up outside of grocery stores, or barren shelves. Come up with some mantra that’s going to make you feel okay in the moment. It’ll take you out of any spinning thoughts. For instance, I say, ‘All is well, I’m okay, I’m safe in this moment. All is well, I’m okay, I’m safe in this moment.’ That repetition takes me out of the projection because it’s keeping me where I am—a self-soothing mechanism.

Embrace Handwashing

You know when they say sing happy birthday twice when you’re washing your hands, or do it for 20 seconds? Think of like ten things you’re grateful for while washing your hands. Even if they are silly things like 'I have enough toilet paper, or I had a beautiful walk with my dog today, or I actually was able to do an online workout class today.' Focus on these things rather than not being able to go out, or the fact that your birthday plans were cancelled.

Visualization Meditation

I call it the ball of light, otherwise blending your day. Whether you're walking or driving—visualize light pouring over you, and being surrounded by that light. It washes away any negativity, any bad energy, or fear to get you to a place where you feel whole and ready to receive.

I visualize a ball of light in front of me, or a basket, and I put things into that as if it’s my day. (It’s almost like you’re at the grocery store panic shopping.) Instead of panic shopping, you’re stocking up on really good mental thoughts and positive things to fill up and prepare you for your day. For instance, I visualize that I’m healthy, I feel a sense of safety, that all the people in my neighborhood feel protected and guided, and that my husband's feeling good. It’s like sending love and good energy. The compassionate part of it is if I’m okay in this moment, if I’m not showing symptoms in this moment, I have enough food in my house, I’m wearing a nice outfit, my hair looks good.

Get Dressed

I've worked from home for years, and they always say, even if you work from home, don’t roll into your workspace in your pajamas. I was joking with my Instagram followers the other day about having a new coworker now—my husband—and I want to look cute for him, so I can flirt, or whatever.

My husband and I have made a pact that each day, we’re actually going to get up, shower, and get ready as if we were going to an actual office, and like show up for each other, so that we don’t have like home from work sick energy, and this is actually the time where you can try things. Try that new eyebrow groomer you've been holding out on, throw on a dress, or dress up like Miss America.

Make a Good Mood Board

We’re making vision boards and I’m literally cutting out pictures of yachts and private planes, and places I want to travel. Like, I put like lotteries on there. I cut out some fun words, I cut out luxury designers. In this time to slow down, I’m going to make my house like an epicenter for good energy and fun and I’m going to visualize my future—because we’re not going to be here forever. And so, you know, I’m ready for you know, my Lamborghini to show up, you know by the summer. Or, I don’t know, my G-wagon.

Cut out things that you love and that make you happy. You can look at that when you’re feeling a little bit down as a reminder of the things you love. The most important thing during this distancing is to know that we’re doing it because we want people to remain healthy, and it's not permanent. So, it’s a beautiful sacrifice, it’s a gift you’re giving to yourself and others out there.

Get Moving

Tony Robbins believes that the secret to changing your mood is moving your body. To me, emotion is motion. If you’re sitting down, hunched over, try changing your posture. Or get up and move about, and see how you feel. Right now, a lot of us are home bound, and the most important thing we can do—even if it’s not a work out or going out for a walk—are jumping jacks. Doing jumping jacks for just 30 seconds can change your energy.

But for me, I dance. I have fun making them, and have fun posting them (to Instagram), and I even go back and watch them because good energy translates, even through video. I love that it’s both audible and visual—which is why I dance on my 'gram.

Join #SocialDistanceDancing

I did a goofy dance to Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love Song on Saturday, wearing this crazy gold lamé suit that I got at Goodwill, Steve Madden wedges from when I used to do drag, and these crazy sunglasses from Ragstock. Oh, and a crown I got at Corner Balloon Shoppe. And I don’t even know what I was trying to be—like the Burger King? The Burger King with Dianna Ross? I don’t know. Maybe a space age thing. I just started dancing around and I said, ‘Oh my god why don’t I hashtag this the social distancing disco?’

I put it out on Instagram stories and I was like alright, everyone who wants to, dance and tag some friends. I’ve gotten messages from people being like this is so uplifting, this makes me feel really good, thank you for doing this. I think there are people who dance around all the time, but don’t feel comfortable filming it. And I’m like awesome, don’t. Just dance, and invite people in that are around you.

theworldofdoug.com, @theworldofdoug