Just Wondering: Do Collagen Products Really Work for the Skin?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
Collagen powder + pills // via Shutterstock
Lately, I’ve had an interest in collagen as premature wrinkles run on my mom's side of the family. Do collagen products actually work for the skin? Which other ingredients should I be looking out for when choosing an anti-aging product?
"Great question. There are a few small studies that suggest that collagen supplementation may help with skin elasticity or nail growth, but there is not enough evidence at present to say with certainty that supplemental collagen as pills or powder makes a difference in wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid can be applied topically, and is another naturally occurring substance in the skin, which improves skin hydration, reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The most important tool in your anti-aging toolbox is sunscreen. We should all be wearing a mineral sunscreen every morning. Mineral sunscreens contain zinc or titanium and provide the best coverage against both UVA and UVB light. Retinols are also effective at reducing fine lines, and found in many anti-aging creams. Lastly, an antioxidant–such as topically applied vitamin C or vitamin E–have also been shown to be useful in reducing free radical damage to the skin.“
Erika Reid, MD, Minneapolis Dermatologists