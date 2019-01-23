Learn to Dance Like You're In a Dessa Video

× Expand Courtesy of YWCA Minneapolis

You may remember last year when Dessa—hometown rap star, poet, published author, monologist, Ted Talk presenter (did I miss anything?)—was on billboards and buses promoting YWCA fitness. As the spokeswoman, she put out a series of workout playlists curated for gym-goers of the Y, which rippled all the way to the local news. And as a long-time member herself (a self-declared “YWCA Uptown lady”), she along with collaborator Aby Wolf fronted an on-the-road fitness campaign for the times in our lives when a gym isn’t exactly at our disposal (#TourLife). So when Dessa put out a call in the Y’s newsletter for a dancing bit in her upcoming music video, fitness members (and fans) came together to do what they do best: get a move on.

“I was legitimately stunned at how quickly a pick-up squad of volunteers picked up the movement,” says Dessa. “Stunned.”

According to Corinne Mattli, strategic communications specialist for YWCA Minneapolis, the newsletter went out on February 23, and the video was shot on February 28 at the Midtown location on East Lake Street. “We were hoping to get 35 participants,” she says. As it turned out, more than 50 stepped up to the challenge, with three hours to learn and perform a choreographed dance routine alongside professional dancers to “Half of You,” a single from Dessa’s third full-length album, Chime.

In the video, dancers of all ages, all abilities, can be seen gracefully staggering and sliding across the gymnasium floor, arms leaving their bodies as the chorus builds—”What if I could cure me of you? Am I so sure which pill I’d choose?”—with movements less focused on precision, and more about individual moments of expression. It closes with Dessa at center stage, standing with her back arched and hand outstretched to the sky, completely surrounded by the dancers—like a protective shield.

Chief among those featured was YWCA’s very own Mehdi, the World Dance class instructor at YWCA Midtown. He’ll be bringing some of that on-screen magic to the Underground Fit Club event this Saturday, January 26 at the Midtown location, breaking down moves ranging from Bollywood-inspired hand gestures, to hip-hop-ish poses and Michael Jackson’s signature footwork. Like Dessa’s music video, no previous experience is required and all dance levels are welcome.

Hey, maybe you’ll even run into the powerhouse herself on her way in or out of a cardio class—just try not to get in her way. “I like the cardio classes where we get to kick,” she says. “I just really like kicking.”