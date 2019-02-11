Cupping Therapy: Your Top Ten Questions, Answered

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



There’s a reason why you haven’t stopped hearing about cupping: it’s had a place in the medicinal arsenal of both Eastern and Western cultures since Hippocrates touted it as the be-all, end-all remedy for just about every disease out there. As more celebs, pro athletes, and everyday humans don their circle bruises, you may be intrigued by the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment but don’t want to take the leap … yet. Greta Jeffrey, licensed acupuncturist and Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine (DACM) for Northwestern Health Sciences University, has your back (literally): here, her most frequently asked questions to give you the answers you need.

Is cupping therapy painful?

This is a common question and my answer is: no, not really. The cups are applied pretty tight for stationary cupping, therefore they can create a suction-like feel—think of it as if you were to apply the hose of a running vacuum to your skin.

We also do a sliding or moving form of cupping. This is where we apply oil to the skin, and then we place the cups and move them around while they still have suction to your skin. This form of cupping can sometimes be a bit more uncomfortable for patients, but it’s a quick treatment and very effective for releasing fascia [the sheet of connective tissue beneath the skin]. The most painless form of cupping is called “twinkle” or “pop” cupping. It can be performed with or without any suction to the skin. The cup is pressed on to the skin and quickly removed with a slight twist action to create a “pop” sound. This is done repetitively for a few minutes.

Who performs cupping therapy?

Cupping should be done by a licensed acupuncturist or certified professional, such as a massage therapist. Acupuncture is the main modality of Chinese medicine that we’ve adopted here in the States. If you went to China to get traditional medical care, you might receive only cupping or only Chinese medical massages—a variety of different modalities. Here, acupuncture was the easiest treatment to translate and perform—it’s one that stuck, that we put a lot of research behind—so when a licensed acupuncturist does a treatment, they might also perform cupping.

What does cupping treat and what are the benefits of combining it with acupuncture?

In traditional Chinese medicine, cupping is said to remove stagnation and encourage the flow of our “qi” (the body’s energy that keeps us alive), correcting imbalances as a result of injury, illness, or just everyday living. It provides immense relief to a variety of conditions including, but not limited to: musculoskeletal pain, anxiety, depression, chronic and acute cough, and insomnia.

If you’re coming in for just cupping, you’ll definitely walk away feeling good as it breaks up stagnation, opens the lungs, and facilitates fascia release—but when coupled with acupuncture or another modality, you’re getting a slow release. Acupuncture is good at regulating the brain, it does something that meditation does to the brain: it balances it all out so we’re decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression. It has a full-body effect that helps with reducing pain and inflammation.

Is this just a passing fad?

If cupping is a passing fad, it’s been a passing for the past few thousand years. It really does work—it isn’t a hoax. Many people think any medicine other than allopathic medicine (our traditional biomedicine) is “voodoo” magic. With the progression of Eastern medicine blending with Western medicine, we’ve adopted a model of evidence-based medicine. This ensures that what we’re doing in terms of Eastern-based medicine comes from a place of evidence-informed medicine.

What causes the circle bruises, and how long do they last?

We get a lot of lactic acid build-up in the muscles, which can make us achy and tight. Cupping creates a pro-inflammatory response that increases the lactate-pyruvate ratio, stimulating the aerobic response or aerobic metabolism. That’s when oxygen comes into the picture, breaking up the dioxide and lactic acid in these given areas. As a result, body tissue mobilizes and blood flow rises to the surface, causing the appearance of “octopus kisses” all over the skin. The suctioning creates something called hyperemia [blood flow], a very localized, acute dilation of the capillaries. It’s very easy for these mini-blood vessels to break, and that’s when lactic acid and carbon dioxide get released. This process and the breaking of these little capillaries are what ultimately leave these perfectly round circles.

Depending on your body’s stagnation, the cup marks range in color and length of stay. It can be anywhere from a few days to a couple weeks.

"In our society, we’re so used to going to the doctor and coming out with a quick fix. But in those 20 minutes [of cupping time] is a person who’s getting a good introduction to the Chinese medical world and whole-body care."

Cupping—in its most standard, stripped-down form—has existed for centuries. But are there any new techniques or tools that have emerged since it hit the mainstream?

We are continuously finding safer and more effective ways to practice certain modalities within Chinese medicine. We now have silicon cups, which are a gentle way of practicing cupping and the cups are easily sterilized, and pump cups, which can be great—or they can be tricky. These are often a plastic cup with a valve at the top in which you use a pump to create a vacuum seal. These are great when they’re single-use disposable cups as that ensures the safety of the patient. They can also be tricky to clean and sterilize if they’re not single-use.

Are there any reasons someone should not get cupping done?

It is fairly risk-free as long as it is performed by a professional. As I explained above, there is a variety of cupping that has all different mechanics and sensations. Some of the stronger styles of cupping should not be performed on people with compromised immune systems or fragile skin conditions, while the more gentle cupping might be a more suitable option.

Why would someone choose cupping above massage therapy or chiropractic care?

People usually come in for cupping and cupping only when they haven’t started receiving whole-body care. Maybe they haven’t tried acupuncture or don’t like the sound of an hour-long massage, but they want to get fast relief. When I do a straight-up cupping session, it’s about 20 minutes long—it’s pretty quick and it has lasting effects, but it’s not as sustained of an effect as acupuncture, which takes about an hour. In our society, we’re so used to going to the doctor and coming out with a quick fix. It takes more time [for Chinese medicine] than walking into an office and getting a pill. But in those 20 minutes of cupping time is a person who’s getting care in that they’re getting touched—and it’s a good introduction to the Chinese medical world and whole body care.

On average, how many treatments does it usually take for someone to reap the most benefit?

It has an immediate effect on the body. Many people will feel these effects immediately and up to days after. This is why cupping can be such a wonderful modality along with an acupuncture treatment. It can help to provide immediate relief and relaxation, which can be helpful when receiving other forms of care.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle have been in the headlines for cosmetic (facial) cupping therapies. What are your thoughts on this?

Facial cupping is something that has come up recently. It uses very small, cone-shaped silicone cups that are gently applied to one’s face after a serum or oil has been applied. Cupping is intended to bring flow to an area, so theoretically is should be a nice complement to facial acupuncture. Again, this is one that should only be done by a licensed professional.

