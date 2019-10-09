Craniosacral Therapy: Staying Ahead of the Headache

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Consider yourself one of the lucky ones if you tend to view a headache as just that: a head that episodically aches. A once-in-a-blue-moon phenomena. But for those who suffer from chronic head pain, where there’s an ache–as one unwittingly learns–there’s a name for it. From the “tight band” tension variety to the one-sided cluster pain and the supercharged migraine.

And yet, despite these differences, a sufferer’s toolbox commonly consists of pain relievers, an emergency supply of caffeine, a cold pack, hot compress, an escape route to a dark, quiet room, and the occasional trip to the chiro or massage clinic. But have you thought to ask a practitioner to channel all their hands-on energy into your actual head?

Craniosacral therapy, shortened to CST, is a “gentle, hands-on method that facilitates the body to self-heal by removing restrictions within the craniosacral system,” says Amy Mueller Anderson, BCTMB, BCSI, massage therapist at Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Within the craniosacral system, Anderson explains, is the skull, the spine down to the sacrum and coccyx and, within that, a compartment formed by the membrane around the brain and spinal cord. This is where your cerebrospinal fluid flows–otherwise known as the body’s “closed hydraulic system.” Its job is to keep things running as smoothly as possible between surrounding bones and the brain and spinal cord.

“As the pressure of the fluid rises and falls, the membranes around the brain change in tension, which pull on the bones to which they’re attached, creating a subtle movement pattern,” says Anderson. “Some practitioners are testing for the rhythm of the pulsing of the fluid while others are looking for restrictions in the movement of the joints and fascia.”

When restrictions happen, it can throw the body out of whack and affect the entire central nervous system resulting in everyday stressors—like those brutal headaches. CST aims to remove these restrictions so the body can return to a state of balance.

Your Head On CST

“Typical sessions range from thirty to sixty minutes,” says Anderson. “The pressure is very light, oftentimes described as the weight of a nickel.” Though it can be facilitated by a massage therapist, it’s not exactly what you’d expect in a standard session: CST can be performed over your clothes while lying face up on a table, sitting down, or standing.

The practitioner will hold various specific points on the head and face, and then place their hands on opposite sides of the body, like the abdomen or lower back. “They’ll cradle your head and touch the bones on your face,” she says. There are times where it may call for the practitioner to work inside the mouth to release facial muscles, as was the experience for one local migraine sufferer, Bri Ana Vogel.

After experiencing chronic migraines for several months and undergoing a series of tests that included an MRI and spinal tap, she was desperate for answers. Everything came back normal but the pain persisted. “After exhausting all my resources, I thought about a successful experience I had with a chiropractor in the past,” says Vogel. “And because of that, I thought I would go back to see if my provider was trained in treating headaches. That’s when he introduced craniosacral therapy.”

In her first CST visit, the chiropractor used his fingers and thumbs to put pressure on certain spots of her skull and forehead. “It didn’t hurt, it actually felt good,” she says. “It felt like it was relieving pressure in my head.” When relief started to kick in, she went back for a follow-up shortly after. “He put his thumb inside the roof of my mouth, found a pressure point, and pumped it a number of times,” she says. “He did it on both sides of my mouth.”

The results, she says, were immediate. “He explained to me that there are several bones within our skull and from time to time, those bones can be misaligned,” she says.

via Shutterstock Child receiving craniosacral therapy Because of its gentle nature, CST is a go-to for the pediatric population.

Since CST encourages the body to heal itself and self-regulate, it essentially becomes a preventative modality over time, says Anderson. “Patients start out with weekly or biweekly treatments and as their condition becomes more stable, they may move to a monthly schedule to maintain balance.”

Caution: Symptoms May Include Relaxation

Due to its non-invasive nature, CST is well-suited for just about anyone. “It’s shown particular efficacy in treating [tension, migraine, hormonal] headaches, pain syndromes, TMJD, vertigo, and depression,” Anderson says. Many patients report needing more zzz’s than usual the night after a treatment. “It might be good to have a recovery day following the appointment,” she says. “It’s good to have a day of reflection.” Some people even find themselves surprised that their dreams are more vivid post-session.

For a treatment where “deep relaxation and whole-body awareness” are touted as main side effects, what is there to lose?

Osteopaths, massage therapists, chiropractors, physical therapists, midwives/doulas and other manual therapists can perform CST. You can find a qualified practitioner through the American Craniosacral Therapy Association or Biodynamic CST.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington clinic is open to the public, and provides craniosacral therapy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, chiropractic treatment, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy.

